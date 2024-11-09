Iafallo and Namestnikov help the Jets beat the Stars 4-1 for their 6th straight win

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with Mark Scheifele (55) and Josh Morrissey (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the NHL-leading Jets (14-1-0), who closed out a perfect four-game homestand. Cole Perfetti had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Winnipeg went 2 for 5 with the man advantage, compared to 0 for 4 for Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars with 1:22 remaining. It was his fifth on the season.

Winnipeg jumped in front when Iafallo scored a power-play goal 7:28 into the first period. It was Iafallo's second of the season.

Ehlers added another power-play goal 7:14 into the second. Ehlers' ninth goal lifted the Jets to a 4-0 lead.

Up next

The Stars visit Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Jets open a three-game trip at the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

___

