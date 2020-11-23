IAF recruitment rally 2020 for Group X and Y trades to be conducted from 10 December; check airmenselection.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification on its official website for the recruitment of unmarried male Airmen under Group X and Y trades. Willing and eligible candidates can register for IAF recruitment rally 2020 at airmenselection.cdac.in from 27 November.

Candidates must make sure that the registration is completed by 28 November up to 5 pm. The recruitment rally will be conducted on between 10 and 19 December.

According to a report by The Times of India, the IAF recruitment rally will be conducted at selected places of Uttar Pradesh, Patna, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry.

Those applying for the posts should have been born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, those applying for Group X Trade should have passed intermediate/ 10+2/ equivalent exam with mathematics, Physics and English as subjects. They should have secured 50 percent marks in aggregate in these subjects and 50 percent in English.

Candidates with three-year Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a Government recognised Polytechnic Institute with at least 50 percent in overall aggregate and 50 percent in English in a diploma or in intermediate/matriculation if English is not a subject in diploma are also eligible.

Those applying for Group Y Trade should have qualified Intermediate/10+2 or Equivalent exam in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50 percent in aggregate as well as in English in Class 12 or equivalent examination.

Candidates who have passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 percent in aggregate and 50 percent in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course can also apply.

Candidates applying for Group Y (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant Trade should have qualified Intermediate/10+2/Class XII or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50 percent in aggregate as well as in English in Class 12 or equivalent examination.

Click here for the official notification.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Physical Fitness Test (PFT), written exam and medical test. Those who qualify the PFT will be called for the subsequent recruitment process.

