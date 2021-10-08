IAF chief presents Vayu Sena Medals to officers on 89th Air Force Day

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presenting Vayu Sena Medal- Gallantry to officers on 89th Air Force Day on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presented the Vayu Sena Medal - Gallantry to officers on 89th Air Force Day, at Hindan airbase on Friday.

IAF is celebrating its 89th anniversary today.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the parade was held at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The air display started with flag-bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colorful canopies.

The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and frontline fighter aircraft.

The ceremony will conclude with a spellbinding aerobatic display.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat were present at the event.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)