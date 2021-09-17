IAF AFCAT 2 2021: Results out at afcat.cdac.in; check details here

The results of the Air Force Common Admission Test 2 (AFCAT 2) 2021 have been declared by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates can now view their results by visiting the official website at https://afcat.cdac.in/.

Steps to view the IAF AFCAT 2 2021 results:

Go to the official website at https://afcat.cdac.in/

Click on the link for the IAF AFCAT results 2021 that is given on the homepage

A new page will appear. Login using the required credentials

The AFCAT 2 2021 results will appear on your screen

Save and download a copy of the results for the future

Click here >for the direct link to AFCAT 2 2021 results

The AFCAT 2 2021 was held on 28, 29, and 30 August. The exam was conducted to fill 334 technical and non-technical vacancies in the IAF for commissioned officers in flying and ground duty. The registration process was open from 1 to 30 June.

Candidates who qualify the AFCAT 2 exam will have to appear for a physical and medical test. Selected candidates will be recruited at the group A gazetted officer level in ground duty and flying (technical and non-technical) branches.

Selected candidates have to appear for the training session, which is set to commence in the first week of July 2022 for all courses in Hyderabad at the Air Force Academy Dundigal. The duration of the training session will be 52 weeks in the case of non-technical branches and 74 weeks for the flying and technical branch. However, this period may vary due to service exigencies.

The AFCAT is held twice a year in February and August at various centres across India. The online exam includes objective-type questions and is held in English only.

Candidates are requested to check the official website of the AFCAT to gain more details about the exam.

