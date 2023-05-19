IAC's Joe Swash shares story of first kiss with Stacey Solomon

Charlie Sperring - ITV

I'm a Celebrity star Joe Swash has revealed the story of his embarrassing first kiss with his now-wife Stacey Solomon.

The pair first met while filming for I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp back in 2010 after Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

However, the relationship hasn't been without its share of awkward moments — and during the recent unseen bits special of I'm a Celebrity… South Africa, Joe recalled his cringe-inducing first kiss with the Loose Women panellist.



Joe explained that Stacey had been a guest star on a show he was filming at the time, and he was desperate to share his feelings for Stacey before she went home.

"I've got to show her how I feel before she goes home," Joe remembered thinking. "I thought it would be romantic to knock on the door and kiss her."

However, Joe then revealed that his grand romantic gesture didn't go to plan. "It was like kissing a wall," he said. To make matters worse, Stacey then closed the door in his face.

The kiss did ultimately pay off, though, as the pair reconnected once Joe arrived back home.

Joe also recalled an early date when Stacey threw up after having too much to drink.

"We got drunk on red wine... Stacey's not a drinker," he said, explaining that she had vomited after racing him up the stairs to his flat.

Clearly, the couple was meant to be, as Stacey's projectile vomiting didn't deter Joe from pursuing a relationship.

"There's not much she could do that would put me off her," he added.

Earlier in the series, Joe credited I'm a Celebrity for introducing him to his wife — telling hosts Ant and Dec that without the show, he wouldn't have found his family.

Joe and Stacey began dating in 2015, going on tie the knot in July 2022. The couple recently welcomed another child together, daughter Belle, in February.

I'm a Celebrity… South Africa can be streamed on ITVX.



