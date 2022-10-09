i3 Energy's (LON:I3E) Dividend Will Be £0.0014

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) will pay a dividend of £0.0014 on the 4th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 6.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

i3 Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, i3 Energy's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 63.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

i3 Energy Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. i3 Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 64% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

i3 Energy Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for i3 Energy that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is i3 Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

