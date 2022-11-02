i3 Energy PLC Announces December 2022 Dividend Declaration

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.

Monthly Dividend

i3 announces its monthly dividend totalling £1.6996 million and confirms the following:

Dividend: 0.1425 pence/share

Ex-Dividend Date: 10 Nov 2022

Record Date: 11 Nov 2022

Payment date: 2 Dec 2022

Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 2 Nov 2022.

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331


WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666


Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030


Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600


Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

This announcement contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

