Chan Sung Jung stops Frankie Edgar, calls for UFC title shot

Chan Sung Jung of South Korea celebrates after knocking Frankie Edgar out in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Sajik Arena 3 on Dec. 21, 2019 in Busan, South Korea. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" was clear with his demands after stopping legend Frankie Edgar in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday. Pausing for emphasis after each word spoken in practiced English as his partisan crowd of Korean nationals cheered on, Jung called out the new featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“I want Volkanovski,” he yelled.

After finishing Edgar inside one round and having won three out of his last four, Jung has earned that desired meeting. Jung used his deft boxing counter punching to drop Edgar twice and his excellent ground control and strikes to finish the job.

Jung connected with a counter lead right cross early before causing Edgar to stumble after connecting with a left hook to the head. Perhaps sensing opportunity Jung aggressively followed up with a punch combination of left and right hooks that connected to the head and dropped Edgar to the mat.

Jung rushed after the former lightweight champion and connected with punches on the ground before taking his back. From there, Jung wrapped his legs around Edgar’s waist as the American kneeled face-down, sunk in his hooks and flattened him out.

For several minutes afterward Jung controlled Edgar while landing thudding shots to both sides of his head. Edgar managed to keep moving and eventually escaped the position and regained his footing, but it would do him no good.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 21: (L-R) Chan Sung Jung of South Korea punches Frankie Edgar in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Sajik Arena 3 on December 21, 2019 in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Back on the feet, Jung advanced on the game Edgar, now bleeding and visibly compromised from the dozens of punches he’d already received, flush, to the head. A rear uppercut, left hook, right hook punch combination to the head from Jung felled Edgar once more.

Jung followed up with more ground strikes and this time the referee quickly jumped in to stop the onslaught. The end officially came at the 3:18 mark of the first round.

“When I first came, I was ready to fight all five [rounds],” Jung said through an interpreter.

“But then my coaches told me that wasn’t going to happen.”

The victory for Jung follows another first round TKO win over Renato “Moicano” Carneiro in June and improves his overall record to 16-5. “Last time I was told my fight was just luck but not this time,” he shouted.

Edgar’s loss came as he filled in on short notice for the injured Brian Ortega. Edgar had previously announced his intention to move down to bantamweight after losing a decision to then-featherweight champion Max Holloway in July.

The 38-year-old has now lost two out of his last three outings by TKO or KO, and four out of his last seven, going back to 2016. The defeat drops Edgar’s overall mark to 23-8-1.

