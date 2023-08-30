I tried the top-rated blender that Amazon shoppers love, and it lives up to the hype: 'This little blender gets the job done!'

OLike most people who lead fairly busy lives, it’s hard for me to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Even though I like fruits and veggies, I recently found myself going days without actually consuming any.

My first attempt to remedy the problem involved buying a bunch of fresh produce, only to watch it go bad in my fridge before I could use it. That wasn’t going to work.

Next, I decided to go the smoothie route. Drinking your fruits and vegetables is just as good as eating them, right? To help achieve smoothie perfection, I turned to Amazon shoppers for recommendations on the best blender. I live in a NYC apartment, so I knew I didn’t want a huge full-size one. Ultimately, I decided to go with this Ninja Personal Blender with more than 25,000 ratings and 4.8 out of 5 stars.

I've been using this blender to make smoothies almost daily for months now, and I am officially obsessed. I totally get all the hype and why this Ninja personal blender has such good ratings on Amazon. It makes the best smoothies.

My smoothies usually include Greek yogurt, a huge amount of frozen fruit and some fruit juice or water. I pack all that into the smoothie cup, screw on the top and insert it into the motor. Within just a minute or two, my smoothie is perfectly blended and smooth. It literally works every time, without fail. This is hands down one of the best kitchen investments I’ve ever made.

Of course, I’m not alone in my love for this Ninja personal blender. Over at Amazon, shoppers rave that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and perfect for daily use. On all those fronts, I 100% agree.

If you want a simple way to eat healthier or just get in more fruits and veggies, don’t hesitate to get this personal blender for yourself. It really is as good as everyone says, and you’ll definitely use it a lot.

