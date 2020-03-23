Coronavirus sees 2000% surge in 'I Don't Want To Wash My Hands!' book

This children's book has seen a 2000% rise in sales amid the Coronavirus outbreak. (Getty Images)

With schools closed, and parents working from home, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, there have been a rise in people searching for activities to entertain themselves and their little ones.

While some have been turning to board games, boxsets and crafting kits, others have been reading.

One book in particular has proved to be hugely popular following the global spread of Covid-19.

The children’s book I Don’t Want to Wash My Hands! by author Tony Ross has seen sales spike over the last few weeks, following the pandemic.

Publisher Anderson Press has seen sales in the text, which was released in 2001, surge by 2,000% from February to March 2020, according to The Guardian.

The publisher has revealed the huge spike in customers buying a copy has prompted them to an “immediate hasty reprint of the title.”

I Don’t Want to Wash My Hands! has seen a soar in sales because it is very topical at the moment, with people being advised to wash their hands thoroughly in a bid to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.

In the story the Little Princess loves nothing more than getting her hands dirty, as she refuses to wash them after going to the toilet, playing with her dog and sneezing on them.

But it isn’t until the reason why washing her hands is so important, and is warned about the germs that could be lurking on her hands, she changes her ways.

The book is super affordable, as the paperback version is available to buy for £6.99 from Waterstones.