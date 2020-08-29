'It's Too Soon': These Parents Aren't Sending Their Kids Back To School

Debate has been raging over the past few weeks among parents who are concerned about sending their children back to school amid the pandemic.

It comes as kids are shown to have a milder experience of the virus than adults, with the risk of school outbreaks remaining relatively low, according to Public Health England. Despite government guidance, which says all children – both primary and secondary – must return in September or face fines, some parents are making the decision to homeschool their kids instead.

Interestingly, a survey of more than 2,000 parents by Netmums revealed one in five parents in the UK are still unsure if they’ll be sending their children back, and 88% said they’d risk a fine to keep their children at home.

In the poll, 45% of parents said it’s still “too soon” to think about returning children to school, 25% are still worried about the health risk to their children, and 19% are concerned about the health risk to the rest of their family from their children bringing Covid-19 back home.

HuffPost UK spoke to mothers who told us they aren’t ready to send their kids back to school until they’re convinced it’s completely safe to do so.

‘I don’t want to risk the health of my children for an education’

Aneesa Saleem, 32, from Lancashire, has two children: Fakhirah Zeeshan, nine, and Muhammed Saleem, six.

Aneesa Saleem (Photo: Aneesa Saleem)

“I’m not sending my children back this year, for sure. Not until I know the area I live in is safe and protected. I’m from Lancashire, where it’s hit the most – and the thing that matters most to me is the health and wellbeing of my children.

“The school they go to is saying Years 1, 2 and 6 will be allowed to return – but how can I only send one child and not the other? Either the government needs to make extra measures to keep schools open, or have teachers teach from home. There are many I know who are studying from home, but they’re the privileged ones. What about people who are barely able to pay rent? How are those parents expected to get their children a tablet so they can learn from home?

“I want a system where the school provides some sort of support at home for children. This pandemic is going nowhere – and yes, it can get extremely stressful, staying at home. But that’s where we as parents have to take the initiative to keep our children’s minds active.

“I would love my kids to go school, but I know that when kids get together, they’re not going to think about distancing – and honestly, I don’t want to risk the health of my children for an education. Education is important but this issue needs to be addressed, first.”

‘It feels like a big decision, but the benefits are undeniable’

Susie Ramroop, 44, has an eight-year-old daughter who she took out of school before lockdown began. They live in London.

Susie Ramroop (Photo: Susie Ramroop)