'I didn't talk to any of those guys': Before signing with Mets, Juan Soto said Yankees didn't speak to him

At his introductory presser, Soto said he was impressed with what the Mets are building

Juan Soto was officially introduced as a member of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field on Thursday after signing a record-shattering 15-year, $765 million free agent contract.

Many New York Yankees fans are still stunned that Soto didn't re-sign with the team after winning 94 games alongside talent including Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. However, relationships and communications became all business after the conclusion of the season, according to Soto.

Asked if he talked to his now-former Yankees teammates during the free agent process and what may have been said during the competiton for his services, Soto said there was no correspondence.

"I haven't talked to any of those guys," Soto said. "We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after that, through this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys."

Baseball media and Yankees fans are looking for reasons (besides the obvious financial motivators) that Soto decided to sign with the Mets, rather than remain in the Bronx. The Yankees' refusal to include a ballpark suite as part of his contract was cited as one area where the Mets were willing to give what the Yankees weren't.

However, Soto's remarks raise the question of whether or not there was enough camaraderie to make him feel like he wanted to return.

Speaking with reporters after the main press conference, Soto did make a point of thanking Yankees fans for their support throughout the season.

"I just want to say thank you to them," Soto said. "They really showed me all the love and everything that they have. They were right there, day in and day out. They hreally have a spot in my heart at the end of the day."

Seated alongside team owner Steve Cohen, president of baseball operations David Stearns and agent Scott Boras, Soto said he took notice of what the team was doing from "the other side" of town. He was impressed by what the team has done over the past couple of years to build a contender with splashy moves like acquiring superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and signing free agents including Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

"They have shown all of the ability to keep winning, to keep growing a team, to try to grow a dynasty," Soto said, wearing his Mets cap and No. 22 jersey.

Soto went on to explain that Cohen and Mets management presented a vision for the future of the team, how they plan to build upon the talent assembled over the life of the 15-year contract.

"That's what opened my eyes," he said, "how hungry they are to win a championship."

Cohen confirmed those sentiments when asked what he was aiming to accomplish by paying a record-breaking deal for the top free agent on the market.

"My goal was to change how the Mets were viewed," Cohen said, "We're never going to stop. We're always in a constant state of improvement."

That sentiment apparently made an impression on Soto when he met with Cohen and Mets executives, as well.

"His consistency at such a young age is nearly unprecedented in the history of baseball," Stearns said as he introduced Soto.

The contract Soto signed with the Mets, leaving the Yankees behind and sending shockwaves through baseball, is certainly unprecedented.