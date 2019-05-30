'I could have been gone': Demaryius Thomas thankful to be alive after 70 mph car crash

Demaryius Thomas is happy to be alive after a 70 mph car crash in Denver during the offseason. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas recognizes the severity of a February car crash in Denver that he said could have ended everything and is grateful it didn’t.

“I could have been gone," Thomas told TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

Thomas, 31, was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone when his SUV hit the median at around 12:20 a.m., went airborne and flipped several times, per the police report.

Thomas and a male passenger suffered minor injuries while a female passenger suffered major ones that were undisclosed.

The crash happened four days after the Houston Texans released him following the 2018 season and his season-ending Achilles injury in December. He played eight full seasons with the Denver Broncos, the team that drafted him in 2010, and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards every season from 2012-2016. The Broncos traded him to Houston in October.

Thomas told TMZ Sports:

"I wake up every morning and thank the lord above. And, just thankful for just not even just being able to do what I do — being able to talk, walk, eat, all those things that we forget about on a daily basis."

"... It was a tough time ... and I'm still going through stuff, but I'm blessed."

Thomas was initially charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving without insurance. The felony charges were dismissed and he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor careless driving charge March 27 that came with community service and one year probation.

The Patriots signed Thomas to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million last month.

