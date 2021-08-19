Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Yaris among vehicle recalls this week

Cars

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 12 through 19, including a Hyundai recall involving 348,158 units and a Toyota recall involving 31,307 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Volkswagen ID4, Audi A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan, A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, A6 Allroad, A6 Sedan, A7, A8, E-Tron Quattro, E-Tron Sportback Quattro, Q3, Q5, Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8, RS5 Sportback, RS5 Coupe, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8, S4 Sedan, S5 Cabriolet, S5 Coupe, S5 Sportback, S6 Sedan, S7, S8, SQ5, SQ5 Sportback, SQ7, SQ8, and 2021-2022 S3 Sedan vehicles. The rear seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 45,496 units are affected. Read more

Cadillac

General Motors, LLC. (GM) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 vehicles. The roof rail side-curtain air bags may not have been installed correctly, which could result in an improper air bag deployment during a crash. 34,157 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles equipped with certain Hankook tires. The tires may have been manufactured with an insufficient amount of curative agent, which could cause tread separation. 7,082 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Escape, Lincoln Corsair, and 2021-2022 Bronco Sport vehicles. The fuel delivery module may leak inside the fuel tank, causing low fuel pressure which could result in an engine stall. 13,334 units are affected. Read more

GMC

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles equipped with certain Hankook tires. The tires may have been manufactured with an insufficient amount of curative agent, which could cause tread separation. 7,082 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Sonata, 2016-2018 Sonata Hybrid, 2018-2020 Accent, and 2016-2017 Azera vehicles. The trunk latch may become damaged, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 401, "Internal Trunk Release." 348,158 units are affected. Read more

Infiniti

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2021 Infinity Q50, Q60, and QX80 vehicles. A software error may deactivate the audio/video control unit screen, preventing the rear-view image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 3,569 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Forte, Forte Koup, and 2018-2019 Rio vehicles. The trunk latch may become damaged, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 401, "Internal Trunk Release." 253,074 units are affected. Read more

Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Land Rover Defender vehicles. The owner's manual incorrectly states that the third-row seating is equipped with LATCH child seat restraints with top tethers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 225, "Child Restraint Anchorage Systems." 7,027 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Escape, Lincoln Corsair, and 2021-2022 Bronco Sport vehicles. The fuel delivery module may leak inside the fuel tank, causing low fuel pressure which could result in an engine stall. 13,334 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 G550, AMG G63, E350, E450, AMG CLS53, AMG E53, AMG GT43, AMG GT53, AMG GT63, 2021-2022 CLS450, and AMG E63 vehicles. The rear seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 4,917 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2021 911 Carrera Coupe, 911 Carrera S Coupe, 911 Carrera 4 Coupe, 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, 911 Turbo Coupe, 911 Turbo S Coupe, Panamera, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera 4S, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S, Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S vehicles. The seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 4,924 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Yaris, Yaris Hatchback, and Yaris Sedan vehicles. An impeller within the low-pressure fuel pump may crack and deform, potentially causing the fuel pump to fail. 31,307 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 TAOS vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. The engine control unit (ECU) software may cause a stall when coming to a stop. 5,087 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. Damaged relays may have been installed in the engine compartment fuse box, which could inadvertently activate the horn or engine starter. 33 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Volkswagen ID4, Audi A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan, A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, A6 Allroad, A6 Sedan, A7, A8, E-Tron Quattro, E-Tron Sportback Quattro, Q3, Q5, Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8, RS5 Sportback, RS5 Coupe, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8, S4 Sedan, S5 Cabriolet, S5 Coupe, S5 Sportback, S6 Sedan, S7, S8, SQ5, SQ5 Sportback, SQ7, SQ8, and 2021-2022 S3 Sedan vehicles. The rear seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 45,496 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 ID4 vehicles. Incorrect rear outboard seat belt assemblies without an automatic locking retractor (ALR) function may have been installed, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 12,060 units are affected. Read more

Other

Maserati North America, Inc. (Maserati) is recalling certain 2021 Quattroporte Trofeo and Ghibli Trofeo vehicles equipped with optional 21-inch tires. The tire placard may have incorrect tire pressure information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims." 125 units are affected. Read more

