Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Teased as Brand's Flagship EV With Three-Row Seating

The global car market is going through a change where automakers are looking for alternative fuel vehicles. While the shift to electric cars has long been speculated, the process has been expedited with the likes of Tesla taking on the electric car market aggressively. Conventional car makers like Hyundai have also ventured into the electric segment and have been looking to tap in the emerging segment. While the current Hyundai EV lineup is not too big, things are set to change in the coming years. The company has teased its Hyundai Ioniq 7 EV SUV showing its plans for the segment.

Hyundai posted a video on Twitter to tease the upcoming EV and talked about its ambitions of becoming CO2 neutral company by 2045. Check it out here:

The Korean automaker has laid down a plan where it intends to shift to making only electric cars in major markets by 2040. Under its 'Gear Shift' move, the automaker will power its global operations with renewable energy and become carbon neutral by 2045.

However, the Hyundai Ioniq 7 is expected to make its way to market way before these set deadlines for this shift. According to Korean Car Blog, the EV SUV is expected to go on sale in 2024 and will be one of the most technologically advanced cars.

While Hyundai has kept the details about Ioniq 7 under wraps, reports suggest that the vehicle will likely be based on a stretched version of the E-GMP platform and will come with space for three rows of seats. The EV is expected to be powered by a massive 110 kWh battery and might come with a range of 483 km.

The speculations in the market also suggested the presence of a dual electric motor with a combined output of 308 horsepower.

