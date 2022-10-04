The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is the Electric Car For Design Nerds

Aaron Brown
·6 min read
Photo credit: Shingiru/Hyundai
Photo credit: Shingiru/Hyundai

After driving a bunch of electric cars, you notice a throughline. They tend to drive pretty similarly, and it’s hard to find defining driving characteristics between them. That’s particularly true for the new Ioniq 6, built on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It drives well, but not much different from its mechanically-identical sibling, the Ioniq 5. That meant Hyundai had to go all in on stand-out looks and fun design features to make this new sedan pop from the rest of the EV crowd.

The good news is, we’re big fans of the Ioniq 5. When we first reviewed it earlier in 2022, we called it “one of the best affordable electric cars yet.” Though we don’t have official word on pricing for the Ioniq 6, we’d bet that statement will carry over for the sedan as well. Thanks to an early (and very brief) drive session with some pre-production Ioniq 6s, there are some things we do know.

First off, this is a very solid-feeling EV. Our time with the Ioniq 6 consisted of a highway drive out of Seoul, South Korea, mostly in moderate traffic. Then, we explored some B roads at an unfast pace and returned to the metro area, fighting across packed lines while trying to follow the extremely wordy navigation guidance from Hyundai’s homegrown system. While none of this made for a satisfactory setting for a thorough test, the Ioniq 6 performed well at these simple, everyday tasks.

Photo credit: Hyundai
Photo credit: Hyundai

For these duties, I needed a normal car. Something easy to become familiar with, lacking excessive gizmos to be distracted by, and comfortable enough to keep me at ease while traversing a totally foreign roadway system. The Ioniq 6 nailed it. Our car, the long-range all-wheel-drive model, provided comfort, simplicity, and when called for, speed.

The electric sedan effortlessly put down its 320 horsepower when requested, whether I was testing its claimed 5.1-second 0-60 time from a standstill or getting on the right pedal to cut up highway gaps. For daily driving, there’s no need for anything more than what the Ioniq 6 is working with. The car’s steering and brakes—with adjustable regeneration—were fully within their comfort zone with this kind of driving. Unlike some of its EV competitors, like the Polestar 2, the Ioniq 6 doesn’t suffer from feeling like it’s extremely battery-heavy.

Photo credit: Hyundai
Photo credit: Hyundai

The interior is also extremely spacious and well put together. The backseat can comfortably fit full-size adults, thanks to the E-GMP’s flat-floor design and a surplus of legroom. Up front, controls are easy to navigate and for the most part, and the cabin’s materials are nice to the touch. There were two parts of the interior I wish I could erase from my memory, I will say. Those were its extremely plasticky door cards and unpleasant, cloth headliner. Hyundai, please rethink those two materials.

Photo credit: Aaron Brown
Photo credit: Aaron Brown

While there isn’t too much to focus on performance-wise from our quick drive, the Ioniq 6’s looks and design features are worth highlighting. The designers who crafted the sedan clearly spent a ton of time to make it stand out from the crowd visually and be very aerodynamic while doing so. Its design is both sleek and purposeful.

When Hyundai first announced the Ioniq 6 in June, we were immediately into it. Its looks follow and grow upon the retro vibes delivered by its hatchback sibling, allowing it to look strikingly different from most other cars on the market today. It’s clear Hyundai’s design team put in real hours when drawing this car together, and that they had fun doing so as well.

Photo credit: Hyundai
Photo credit: Hyundai

Our first look at what would become the Ioniq 6 came in March 2020 with the unveiling of the Hyundai Prophecy EV concept. Though the production-ready sedan has come a long way from that design, some parts of the concept were clearly essential to the 6’s final looks. Those being the spoiler, vertical rear bumper protection pads, headlight shape and obviously, the car’s very aerodynamic swoopy silhouette. Also, pixels. Hyundai’s designers made it very clear they love pixels.

Photo credit: Aaron Brown
Photo credit: Aaron Brown

“Unique beauty is about originality, and that's something that we work on very hard at Hyundai,” said Simon Loasby, the head of Hyundai’s style team. “We design each of our products with the future diverse lifestyles of our customers in mind.”

There are a handful of quirky design bits that stand out and are worth highlighting. Not only because they look cool, but also because they contribute to the car’s highly impressive .21 drag coefficient, a number that matches the industry-leading sleekness and air cutting of the far-more-expensive Lucid Air. But also, they just look cool.

Let’s go over those.

Photo credit: Aaron Brown
Photo credit: Aaron Brown

Yes, it has a see-through roof antenna. Exceedingly rad.

This spoiler is very 911-esque, and effective. Hyundai says it’s fixed because a power-deployable version would’ve been too heavy and expensive. Loasby also said the spoiler’s design was inspired by the Spitfire airplane wing, and that it’s the most important aerodynamic part of the car.

Photo credit: Aaron Brown
Photo credit: Aaron Brown

Pixels. Hyundai tried to hide pixels wherever it could on the new Ioniq 6. You’ll find them on exterior door buttons, the steering wheel, tail lights, in its logo, and surely elsewhere. Loasby said the pixel is core to Ioniq’s brand identity, and that Hyundai has taken special interest in the character because it’s also a letter in the Korean alphabet. There are apparently over 726 pixels on the Ioniq 6’s exterior.

Photo credit: Aaron Brown
Photo credit: Aaron Brown

Hyundai says the new sedan’s interior lighting is inspired by the aesthetic of Seoul at night. As much as that sounds like bullshit, after spending a few evenings in the city, it actually makes sense.

Photo credit: Aaron Brown
Photo credit: Aaron Brown

The Korean automaker says it designed the Ioniq 6’s center console in front to be flat across so the interior could easily be used as a laptop-friendly work station. While the seating position would make that a bit awkward, and most normal people would probably just put their computer on their lap, it’s a nice thought.

Honorary mention? Outside of the U.S., the Ioniq 6 can be equipped with a camera-to-screen setup to replace the conventional side-view mirrors. Though this isn’t a completely new technology, it is a fun one. They’re a bit annoying to get used to, but the design of the camera is impressive and adds to the sedan’s overall retro-futuristic aesthetic.

The Ioniq 6 has the bones to be a solid mid-range electric sedan and the looks of something that looks like it was designed with true care. With EVs becoming increasingly generic-feeling as more tumble onto the market, it's nice to have some that actually seem like some passion was involved when the clay models were first being shaped.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can