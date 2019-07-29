Hyundai FC shows commitment to grassroots development in partnership with Chelsea New initiative puts fans first and will develop youngsters and their coaches across the year

Hyundai UK has teamed up with Chelsea to create Hyundai FC – a nationwide grassroots football initiative for lucky junior teams who'll get the royal blue treatment this season.

Eleven boys' and girls' teams from around the UK – ranging from U8 level through to U16s – are involved in the scheme that is giving hundreds of little Lampards-in-the-making some unique, money-can't-buy football experiences throughout the campaign.

It's all part of Hyundai's ‘For The Fans’ campaign, which aims to use the partnership with Chelsea to give something back at grassroots level over the next 12 months.

Each Hyundai FC team was given a specific training programme to develop targeted areas of their game and style, and received training from a UEFA-qualified Chelsea Foundation coach.

And it's not just the kids who are benefitting, either: their coaches have received a specialist education session from the Chelsea coaches and will visit the Blues' famous Cobham training ground for an open training session and masterclass, meaning youngsters of the future will benefit too.





As well as receiving brand new Hyundai FC-sponsored kit and tracksuits, the youngsters have already been treated to an exclusive pitch day at Stamford Bridge with their families, complete with skill sessions and a visit from club legend Gus Poyet.

Lawrie Griffin, Senior International Development Officer at Chelsea said: "The shared commitment of Chelsea FC and Hyundai to develop young people, football and communities across the country has been realised through the delivery of this programme.

"It offers once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to players on the pitch and also coaches in the classroom so that they can continue to develop their teams as well as future generations."

Hyundai UK is committed to supporting fans from grassroots to the elite level. To find out more, visit football.hyundai.co.uk