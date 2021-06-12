Hyundai Discount Offers for June has Benefits of up to Rs 1.50 Lakh on i20, Grand i10 Nios and More

Looking to give its sales figure a major push after the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai is currently offering heavy discounts on some of its popular cars. So, if you have been planning to buy a new car recently, you might just want to look at this list of Hyundai cars that are currently being offered at a discount price by the company. According to Gaadiwaadi, apart from the cash discounts offered on the cars, the company is also offering a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5, 000 corporate discounts. Check out the other offers on Hyundai Cars.

-Hyundai Santro

The CNG and Era variants of the Santro are being offered with a discount of Rs 10,000. On all the other variants of the car, the cash discount is higher or equal to Rs 25, 000.

-Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 on the Grand i10 Nios. While the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants of the car get a discount of Rs 10,000 on AMT versions; the 1.0L turbo petrol models get a flat cash discount of Rs 35, 000.

-Hyundai Aura

The 1.0l turbo petrol variant of the Hyundai Aura is being offered with Rs 35,000 discount. Meanwhile, the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel have a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on the MT variant and a Rs 10,000 discount on the AMT variants.

-Hyundai i20

While there's no upfront cash discount offered on the Hyundai i20, the car gets the exchange bonus and corporate discount offered. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a 5 year/ 60,000 km shield warranty on this premium hatchback.

-Hyundai Kona

The biggest discount offered by Hyundai is on their all-electric car Kona. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakhs on the EV. However, the corporate discount and exchange offer available with the other models of Hyundai isn’t applicable in Kona’s case.

