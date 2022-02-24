HYTN Innovations Announces Industry Leading Team Serving as Board of Directors

HYTN Innovations Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (“HYTN” or the “Company”) (CSE: HYTN) is pleased to introduce the industry leaders serving on its board of directors (the “Board”).



The Board is composed of HYTN founders, Elliot McKerr and Jason Broome, and is strengthened with the additions of Vic Neufeld, Dennis Staudt and Eli Dusenbery. Mr. Neufeld has had a long career in the natural health and cannabis industries, highlighted by his time as CEO and President of Jamieson Laboratories and as the CEO of Aphria Inc. Dennis Staudt brings a diverse financial acumen and analytical perspective from a career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), including 22 years as a Partner in PwC’s Audit and Assurance Group. Eli Dusenbury is a CPA whose career focus has been on building strong financial systems in emerging organizations, enabling them to enter the public markets and seamlessly comply with the enhanced regulatory demands of such environment.

“Being surrounded by leaders who have demonstrated a history of success gives us confidence and ensures our team is equipped with the tools required to execute good governance and a focused yet nimble strategic vision”, said Elliot McKerr, HYTN CEO.

The Company plans to hold its inaugural Board meeting on March 1st, 2022, ahead of its Q1 financial disclosures.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium cannabis goods. With the mission to be the leading provider of consistent, natural, and delicious cannabis products, HYTN focuses its efforts on identifying category opportunities and takes an innovative approach to delivering elevated cannabis experiences to a discerning customer base.

Please visit www.hytn.life for more information or contact:

Elliot McKerr, Chief Executive Officer

1.866.590.9289

HYTN Investor Relations

1.866.590.9289

investments@hytn.life

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Story continues

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Board meeting scheduled for March 1, 2022; (ii) the various attributes Vic Neufeld, Dennis Staudt and Eli Dusenbery are expected to bring to the table; (iii) HYTN’s leadership composition ensuring that the team is equipped with the tools to execute good governance and a focused yet nimble strategic vision. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company’s business include, among other things: the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its current and future obligations; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company’s industry; general economic and business conditions; the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time, on the Company's business and general economic and business conditions and markets; and the risk factors identified in the Company’s public filings available on www.sedar.com. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact are deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.



