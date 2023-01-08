A hypnotic, 1,000-year search for the perfect garden

Book review László Krasznahorkai A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West - Warren Allott

An abandoned Buddhist monastery in Kyoto; something like the present day. Through these courtyards, gates and hallways, the “grandson of Prince Genji” walks, immune or untethered to time, on a millennium-long search for the perfect garden. And, bar flashes of sudden colour – a vignette with some drunken men; a peculiar digression on a mathematical text – that is the sum plot of Hungarian international Booker prize winner László Krasznahorkai’s 2003 novella, which has been newly translated into English.

Faced with these shallows, you fish for clues. Murasaki Shikibu’s 11th century The Tale of Genji ranks among the contenders for the world’s first novel, and whatever else that label might mean, it gestures to linearity. Moving forward through its characters’ lives, through love children and secret affairs, the Tale kept matters controlled and bound to the Japanese imperial court.

Yet A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East seeks to unpick its own formal seams. Chapter one, without explanation, is missing, while two to 50 arrive like a film whose reels have been tossed in the air. Events are recapitulated or sidelined for pages by a hymn to the lives of cypress trees. If a reference is offered, it is skewed: the grandson of the original Tale was a fragrant lothario, while the searcher of A Mountain... is an ethereal aesthete. The calm can swerve into eeriness, as a broken dog and rabid fox enter the monastery only to die, or into ribald humour, with a crowd of guards who have drunkenly let our protagonist slip. Then the chapter ends and peace is restored.

The prose, at least, persists. Ottilie Mulzet has laid into English Krasznahorkai’s familiar style: those long, sinuous sentences, which loop forward from comma to comma, stepping back to revise a detail, till they suddenly reach an end. The watchword is always control: a whole chapter can be filled by the lifting of a breeze or the chime of a bell. This is fiction as hypnosis, and if opacity haunts A Mountain…, it is not clear it would disperse on a second reading, or beyond. And yet – for all your doubts and questions – there is so much beauty in this patch of serenity.

