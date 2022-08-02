Hyperlocal Delivery Apps Market is expected to reach US$ 8,856.6 Mn in 2032 and likely to surge CAGR of 22.6% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The hyperlocal delivery apps demand in the U.S. is expected to account for nearly 82.6% of North America market share in 2022. With the introduction of hyperlocal delivery, the U.S. is witnessing exponential growth in hyperlocal delivery apps market owing to the technological adoption and advancements

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyperlocal delivery app market is predicted to reach a valuation of around US$ 8,856.6 Mn in 2032, with sales growing at a stellar CAGR of 22.6% for the assessment period of 2022 to 2032. Hyperlocal delivery app market is likely to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,155.2 Mn by the end of 2022. The market currently accounts for around 25% of the market share of the e-commerce platform. Elevated demand for speedy delivery applications with enhanced efficiency and minimal investment requirement is promoting the adoption of hyperlocal delivery apps in the delivery process.

Integration of advanced technological tools like artificial intelligence provides benefits like on-time delivery, optimized efficiency, and cost reduction resulting in fast turnaround times. This boosts the adoption rates of hyperlocal delivery apps. The incorporation of blockchain, too, ensures an accurate and hassle-free delivery process as it removes the hassles arising from hyperlocal logistics.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15032

Digitalization is transforming various industry verticals all over the world. It enables organizations to connect, communicate, and engage better with consumers as well as other businesses. The rapid adoption of digitalization by different e-commerce verticals to improve their supply chain interaction is expected to augment the demand for hyperlocal delivery apps in the global market. Moreover, the adoption of digitalization will attract tech-savvy, convenience-seeking Gen-Z consumers. This will bode well for the hyperlocal delivery apps market.

Hyperlocal delivery models aid in expanding the consumer base, support local businesses, removes the need for online stores, and offers delivery management from a single dashboard. These benefits, rising from the adoption of hyperlocal online delivery apps are likely to supplement the sales of hyperlocal delivery apps in the global market for the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Elimination of hindrances like warehousing, long-distance transportation, and logistic fragments to boost market possibilities.

  • Incorporation of AI and Blockchain to optimize app efficiency.

  • South Asia and Pacific to become the fastest growing hyperlocal delivery app market.

  • China is expected to present lucrative market opportunities over the forecast period.

  • Technological improvements to promote market growth in the U.S.

  • Dawn of q-commerce deliveries to drive sales in hyperlocal delivery apps market

  • Mobile-based hyperlocal delivery apps to account for US$ 5,943.1 Mn opportunity by 2032.

  • Food service sector to bolster the hyperlocal delivery apps market over the assessment period with a 21.6% CAGR.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15032

Competitive Landscape 

Clickpost, Jungleworks, Fareye, Bringg, Shippo, Loginext, Shipstation, Anchanto, Stamps, Skedulo, and others are some of the major players in the hyperlocal delivery app market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major hyperlocal delivery app market players are concentrating on integrating new and improved capabilities in their product portfolio with the help of collaborations and partnerships with other market players. Vendors of the hyperlocal delivery apps market are also concentrating on the growth and development of current product offerings for retaining a strong position in the competitive landscape.

More Insights into the Hyperlocal Delivery Apps Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global hyperlocal delivery app market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and capacity, the market is segmented based on type (web-based hyperlocal delivery app, mobile-based hyperlocal delivery app), industry (retail & CPG, medical & healthcare, food & beverages, courier express & parcel, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, North America is expected to present significant growth driven by the U.S. market. The heightened demand for hyperlocal delivery apps in the U.S. is predicted to account for nearly 82.6% of North America market share in 2022. Growing technological advancements are fueling the rising adoption rates of hyperlocal delivery apps in the regional market. Another factor promoting the demand is the immense presence of market players, quick adoption of technological innovations, and advancements in connected technologies. Consequently, the integration of logistics management platforms is leveraging AI and ML to enable fast deliveries with intelligent order allocation. All these factors promote regional market growth.

East Asia is expected to continue its lead in the global market by remaining one of the most lucrative markets during the forecast period. According to the study by FMI, the hyperlocal delivery apps market in China is predicted to grow by 9.6X during the forecast period. This is due to the growing e-commerce penetration with increasing demand for fast and affordable utility services. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives to wire rural areas, the presence of major e-commerce giants, and the need for prompt services will stimulate growth in the market.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15032

According to FMI, the hyperlocal delivery apps market in India is likely to grow by 14.2X during the assessment period. Over the past five years, India has been experiencing rapid economic growth which contributes to the massive urban transformation in the country. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes, technological advancements and a rise in aspirational values of customers are also contributing factors to the booming hyperlocal delivery apps market. Again, rising investments in supply chain logistics for changing consumer behavior, mobility restrictions, and supply-demand dynamics promote the growth of e-commerce and q-commerce deliveries which in turn fosters regional market growth for hyperlocal delivery apps.

According to the latest research by FMI, based on type, the mobile-based hyperlocal delivery apps segment is expected to register an absolute market opportunity of US$ 5,943.1 Mn by the end of 2032. Rising adoption of smartphones will drive the growth of the hyperlocal delivery apps market. Growing mobile-based applications have simplified order management, improved delivery communication, uncomplicated record keeping, fast deliveries, and accessibility. All of these are factors promoting the market growth of this segment.

On the basis of industry, the food & beverage segment is expected to grow with a prolific CAGR of 21.6% during the assessment period. The pandemic has led to the speedy adoption for quick access to day-to-day essentials such as food and beverages. The pandemic highlighted the importance of well-networked packed foods at the right temperatures with stringent hygiene and safety protocol. Furthermore, the need for lightning-fast deliveries through direct sourcing from vendors is driving the demand for hyperlocal food deliveries. The introduction of attractive, user-friendly food delivery applications with technology-enabled driver networks has pushed the food and beverage industry segment towards growth in the hyperlocal delivery apps market.

Hyperlocal Delivery Apps Market by Category

By Type:

  • Web-based hyperlocal delivery apps

  • Mobile-based hyperlocal delivery apps

By Industry:

  • Retail & CPG

  • Medical & Healthcare

  • Food & Beverages

  • Courier Express & Parcel

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Hyperlocal Delivery Apps Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

  4.1. Types of Pricing Models

  4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Request Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15032

Top Reports Related To Technology


Sports Betting Market Forecast: The sports betting market size is estimated to be at USD 84.58 billion in 2022, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032

Hardware Security Module Market Sales: The global hardware security module (HSM) market revenue totaled US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to reach US$ 6.6 Bn by 2032

Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Value: The mobile speech recognition software market share is recorded to rise to the valuation of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022

Mobile Handset Protection Market Demand: The mobile handset protection market is likely to reach a market revenue of US$ 6,789.2 Mn in 2022

Bird Detection System for Airports Market Type: Global Bird Detection System for Airports Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 130.0 Million in 2022

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Size: Enterprise Video Content Management solutions help in information communication, document processing, capture, manage and play video content

Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solutions Market Share: The Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solutions Market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

MEA Enterprise Software Market Trends: Enterprise software or enterprise application software (EAS) is an application software used by organizations to conduct their line-of-business operations

Cardiovascular Enterprise Viewer Market Analysis: Cardiovascular enterprise viewer market is projected to reach USD 54140 Mn by 2027

Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook: The geospatial analytics market is expected to total US$ 10.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 34.5 Bn by 2032

For more Info visit @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/05/2474184/0/en/Enterprise-Video-Market-reached-a-valuation-of-US-21-23-Bn-in-2022-and-expected-to-reach-US-77-32-Bn-in-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

About Future Market Insights (FMI) 

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hyperlocal-delivery-apps-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi