Naomi Osaka loves this massager, and it's $120 off at Nordstrom for Presidents' Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Handheld power, for instant relief from aches and pains. (Photo: Nordstrom)

In a perfect world, we'd get a pro massage after each workout, like top athletes do. Here on planet Earth, most of us need to come up with a more realistic plan. The secret weapon for preventing and treating aches and pains? A great massage gun. It's the quickest solution for releasing muscles and loosening tight fascia (the wrapping around muscles). It can even be helpful pre-workout for activating muscles, prepping them for the challenges to come.

If you're unsure which massage gun to buy, we're here with a great pick, endorsed by pro athletes across disciplines and on sale, at triple-digit savings. It's the Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Device, a powerful portable massager beloved by a bevy of superstars: four-time Grand Slam tennis champ Naomi Osaka, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, soccer star Erling Haaland, and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, to name just a few.

For Presidents' Day, Nordstrom has marked down the Hypervolt Plus from its normal price of $399 to just $279 — that's a savings of $120!

$279 $399 at Nordstrom

To soothe muscles in your back, neck, shoulders, thighs, calves, hips, there's just nothing like it. The massager comes with five interchangeable heads and has three speed settings. It can target aches with a pulse of up to 3200 percussions per minute. It also boasts Quiet Glide technology. That means you can enjoy your Hypervolt Plus in peace, even while on a Zoom call or watching TV. And it's TSA-approved, so you can toss it in a carry-on bag when you travel.

There's even an app (yes, this device is Bluetooth enabled) that allows you to set a program. The massager can then automatically adjust speeds, taking you through a guided warmup or recovery routine. Soreness and aches disappear. Though it's small, this device is mighty.

Story continues

Wrote one satisfied customer: "I was gifted the Hypervolt Plus for my birthday, and have used it every day since. I use it in the morning, while drinking coffee and getting ready for a run — it's the best way to start the day. The percussion levels are intense, so I use it on setting three for a deep tissue massage therapy when I'm sore. I've gifted three since then."

Target tight spots like a champ: Tennis great Naomi Osaka was an early adopter of the Hypervolt. (Photo: Hyperice)

"This is an incredible device that our entire family loves," raved another happy fan. "It is easy to use and very powerful.... My body feels like it is tingling after using it. Would highly recommend to anyone with tired, sore muscles or who is looking for a way to relax after a long day. Wow!"

The Los Angeles Sparks are also big fans; the WNBA team has adopted the Hypervolt Plus and other devices from Hyperice, the manufacturer, as official team recovery tools. If it works for pro athletes, imagine what the Hypervolt Plus can do for you. Right now, while the device is $120 off, is a great time to find out. Make this investment in your own wellness, and watch how fast the Hypervolt Plus pays for itself.

$279 $399 at Nordstrom

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.