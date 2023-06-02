‘Hyper-partisan buffoonery.’ Unfair to compare Republican bills to Holocaust | Opinion

“Hyper-partisan buffoonery”

Imagine my shock to see a headline in the Opinion section comparing Republicans to the holocaust; complete with a photo of marching Nazis. Then imagine my complete lack of surprise in seeing Bill Adkins’ name attached to it. Anyone familiar with his schtick on radio or in newspapers knows he has a penchant for hyper-partisan buffoonery. Reasonable people agree that some things stand alone and should never be used for comparison. The holocaust is certainly chief among them. You lose all credibility when you reflexively call your political opponent “Hitler” or “Nazis”. Comparing opposition to sex change surgeries for minors and drag shows in schools to the holocaust is beyond ridiculous and irresponsible. Please try to do better.

Doug Reed, Lexington

“Not afraid standing alone”

I have watched the 45th house district, once held by former state Rep. Stan Lee, change tremendously in the past 10 years. Mr. Lee’s policy ideas were more reminiscent of days gone by, perfect for a 1950s throwback. It was quite a whiplash moment when state Rep. Killian Timoney arrived. Equally confident and knowledgeable, Timoney brought a different energy.

Very affable and unassuming, he’s having an outstanding career in Frankfort. I met “the man the from the ads on my Minecraft YouTube” (quoting my 6-year-old) at a gas station. He was helping a man with a broken arm load gas cans. Timoney was filling cans of his own.

Unfairly, I assumed he didn’t mow his own yard. Equally unfairly, I thought that he’d be a weak member of a far-right caucus. I was wrong there, too. He has proven to be effective, brave, intelligent and likeable, and one who is not afraid standing alone. As a Republican voter, I commend him for not being a sheep and being capable of building when current politics is about destroying others. My GOP is in trouble with guns and abortion, he might just be the hero.

Ben Ferguson, Nicholasville

Honest Governor

Presently Kentucky has an honest intelligent governor that can be trusted to manage the office with respect. Hopefully the majority of voting citizens in Kentucky will see that he gets a second term.

His opposition is being supported by a con artist, liar, and criminal. Birds of feather tend to stick together. Please use common sense on election day.

Robert Ray Lillie, Georgetown

Clydesdales’ tails

As a Lexingtonian, I am shocked that Budweiser brought their Clydesdales to the Horse Capital of the World considering that the company amputates their horses’ tailbones.

Clydesdales like all equines need their tails as a first line of defense against biting and disease-spreading insects. Their tails are also important for balance and communication. However, Budweiser continues to use the outdated practice of amputating their Clydesdales’ tails which leaves the animals permanently disfigured, primarily just for aesthetics. This needless cosmetic procedure is considered so cruel that it is banned unless medically necessary in 10 U.S. states and in several countries.

If safety or sanitation are a concern the company could follow the lead of other draft horse owners and simply braid or wrap the tails instead of severing them. In a world that increasingly refuses to accept cruelty of any kind, the company is showing how out of touch it really is with public opinion. Budweiser needs to get with the times and stop amputating horses’ tailbones.

Emily Rohr, Lexington

Communist threats

I hope the Herald-Leader gives Steve Nussbaum a chance to expand on his global accusation against “those [unidentified] advocating Communist ideologies” by first giving us a thorough explanation of exactly what “Communist ideologies” are, both historically and at present; and his perceived “American way of life” which I suspect is evidenced in the “Leave it to Beaver” TV show and John Wayne movies, neither of which accurately portray life in this country, particularly in big cities with diverse populations and this country’s pre-FDR and ongoing poverty?

I wonder if Mr. Nussbaum has any understanding of the economics of federal subsidies to big industry; any concept of education as expanding knowledge of science; any realization that the Constitution does not include the word “marriage;” and that millions of us do not see this nation as a bastion of white heterosexual Christian male privilege? The country’s diversity and malleability are what make it great - not clinging to some mythical past which never existed in an attempt to exclude and diminish those who do not drink the former President Donald Trump Kool-Aid.

Sally Wasielewski, Lexington

Fire the Liars

It was Rupert Murdoch’s moment of truth: Fire the Liars.

Tucker Carlson and Co. were incinerated by their own words.

Holy white smoke! The sun rose shining bright the next day. The stars came out at night. The moon winked at passing clouds in the night sky and waited. As truth is fiction and fiction is truth, the next moon landing for media mouths will arrive any minute now.

Judy Rembacki, Georgetown

Remove Thomas

There’s no doubt that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a mortal wound to the legitimacy of United States Supreme Court. Any person that puts Justice and Truth before self would resign given the revelations that taint not only his past, but current, and future judgements. That he would continue to damage the reputation of the Court, and make a mockery of institutions impotent to impeach him, is untenable and must be resolved.

Because Thomas is protected by corrupt GOP Congress members that will not call for his removal or impeachment, it falls to the People, through due process, to bring his removal.

We, the people, must demand a referendum upon the removal of Justice Thomas for gross, malfeasance, malpractice, and corrupt ethical misconduct; and that all benefits from the office be removed immediately upon the resolution of that referendum. It is upon the office of the Secretary of State in each state to call for a referendum that Justice Thomas be remanded to recusal from all judgements before the court, and to have no power to carry out any duties of the court, until his removal.

We call upon those in Congress that value the honor and legitimacy of the Court to facilitate this end.

Robert Moreland, Lexington

Candidate’s worthiness

If all of the charges and accusations leveled by Republican candidates for state office against other Republican candidates are true, then none of them is fit to serve. On the other hand, if any or all of the charges are false, the accuser(s) of such are liars and unfit as well. Good luck figuring out who may be innocent in this brouhaha.

Finally, if some number of Kentucky voters no longer care about character and honor none of this matters. Australia and Nova Scotia are nice places.

Ernie Henninger, Harrodsburg

King’s letter

Last month, the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Children’s March in Birmingham, Ala. was noted in the news. The march followed the April jailing of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on charges of parading without a permit.

While in jail, Dr. King wrote a response to a New York Times column in which eight Birmingham clergymen criticized him for his role in the protests. This response has become known as “Letter From Birmingham Jail.” The anniversary of its publication is this month.

I urge readers of the paper to look up and read the “Letter”. It ranks among the highest statements of American principle -- right up there with the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address.

It’s a long letter, but there’s a good reason for that, which King explains. Friends, it will be time well-spent.

Those interested might also find, in the Herald-Leader archives, my opinion column from July 20, 2013, which was written for the 50th anniversary.

Jim Hanna, Lexington

Compiled by Liz Carey