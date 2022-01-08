Hype House: Netflix series shows the depressing side of TikTok fame

Adrian Horton
·6 min read

The reality show about the LA collective of TikTok stars is a bleak portrait of the relentless, inarticulable job of being oneself online


The Hype House, a collective of some of TikTok’s most famous stars in the hills north-west of Los Angeles, appears to be a very lonely place even with somewhere around 10 residents between the ages of 17 and 23. Bird’s-eye shots of the house in its eponymous Netflix reality series – to date, arguably the most prominent attempt to translate TikTok fame to the formulas of major streaming platforms – capture a property of isolation and excess: a grandiose villa with a cluster of palm trees atop a barren, brown hill, an empty driveway save for a brightly painted school bus. Inside, a collection of social media influencers and creators – Instagram, YouTube and, most predominantly, TikTok – traipse about impersonally deluxe rooms trailed by a constant cloud of content. They’re either making some (planning, rehearsing, filming, being filmed), lamenting the pressure to do so, or avoiding the churn entirely in an anxious, bored malaise.

In confessionals which open the series and recur throughout the five episodes made available for review, the Hype House stars attempt to explain their fame, their jobs and the experience of being known by millions of people and having your worth — and income — quantified by followers. Like sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, the TikTok stars and former Hype House collective members in Hulu’s Kardashian-esque The D’Amelio Show, and Gen Z music superstars Billie Eilish and Juice WRLD (who both blew up on Soundcloud) in their respective 2021 documentaries, the kids find the experience of social media fame basically inarticulable.

“A million people who know who you are – it’s just … weird,” says 20-year-old Mia Hayward (3.7 million followers, the show notes; it’s unclear on what platform). “I don’t even know how this is my life. I don’t even know how this many people follow me, or even just care about me,” says Larri “Larray” Merritt (24.3 million followers). “It feels like a dream. I just posted a video on an app, now I’m living in a mansion,” said Jack Wright (8.1 million followers). “So you just woke up one day and became an internet celebrity?” an unseen producer asks Kouvr Annon, 20 (13.5 million followers). “Honestly? Kinda,” she responds.

Hype House is the latest TikTok-adjacent content, to use the overused, air-quotable term, that tries to capture the “behind the scenes” dynamic of a life that is constantly on camera anyway. Like The D’Amelio Show, it’s a project whose aim seems unclear beyond the mandate of fame maintenance – is the point to turn the participants into mainstream stars? To reveal a more “authentic” experience of celebrity? To convince people to take the profession seriously? To be a fly on the wall? – whose interpersonal drama is at best half-hearted and whose stakes exist on an off-camera app. Both end up being intriguing not for the charisma of its stars, whose professional futures remain a constantly stressful question mark, but because they are human beings undergoing an ineffable, relentless experience of extremes, happening too fast and at too large a scale for anyone to process and which few people seem to actually enjoy.

Hype House isn’t as deliberate with mental health messages as The D’Amelio Show, which is bookended by content warnings and resource lists and witnesses both girls have panic attacks. But it’s an effectively depressing portrait of one’s life as a voracious business. No one appears to be having a good time. The kids are constantly stressed out by the prospect of getting canceled (ie a scandal which prompts a flood of hate messages and sponsorship cancellations) and the lashings of toxic fans (such as when possessive female fans of heartthrob Vinnie Hacker, 18, post death threats for a girl whom he kissed as part of a prank video.)

It is perhaps best described as a work-from-home reality show whose drama basically boils down to threatened income. The main plotline of the first few episodes is a rift between Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou, the 22-year-old leader of the house, and Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, 18, a TikTok e-boy archetype perhaps most famous to outsiders for dating Charli D’Amelio, and who moved out before filming. Throughout the season, Petrou laments a lack of interest from the Hype House residents to post content, which keeps the business afloat. But the lethargy reads less like laziness than exhaustion and anxiety; the residents (mostly indistinguishable teenage boys) are hesitant to produce more cringey sponsorship videos, gin up plot for clicks, or mine themselves for more attention. Hudson, just barely out of high school, is openly done with TikTok, preferring to parlay his notoriety into a music career as a Green Day-esque alternative rocker.

Hype House takes time to delineate the different lanes of internet fame each member has capitalized on and now finds themselves trapped by. Hudson is the charismatic tortured soul, sly and withdrawn. Alex Warren, 20 the YouTuber with expensive Jackass-lite style pranks perpetually stressed about finances (“your money depends on the numbers,” he says during a week of less-than-ideal viewers); with Annon, his girlfriend of over two years, he also produces aspirational “relationship content”. Nikita Nguyen, AKA Nikita Dragun, is a 25-year-old trans beauty Youtuber turned makeup mogul always in glam mode. Merritt, a YouTuber turned TikTok star from Compton, is the collective’s lone black member, dealing with fans’ charges of selling out or whitewashing. Hacker, the house’s star du jour at time of filming, is trying to convert his “thirst traps” (being hot and shirtless) into a following for livestreaming video games on Twitch.

But this fame mostly lurks outside of the frame and in the psyche – there are barely any fans seen in this show in person; most of the real beef, such as an infamous Twitter feud between Nikita and fellow controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas, or the Hype House’s notorious partying during the 2020 pandemic lockdowns in Los Angeles, is alluded to but not explored in depth. Stars might apologize briefly, but much more time is spent on their perception of the panopticon: feeling a need to apologize so constant and unreliable as to prompt numbness; trying to handle scandal by separating friends’ personal sides and “reputation sides”. Worrying about how to get fans to tune back in, how to tune out, how to stay positive.

The Hype House, with its requirements of XYZ videos a month, comes off like a Faustian bargain: free living in exchange for control of your public persona. Despite everything, the status still elicits pride. “I worked my ass off to get here,” Michael Sanzone says to Hacker when the latter expresses lack of interest in the required collaborative videos. Hype House does effectively argue for how serious everyone takes the job. But it also implicitly asks the question: at what cost?

  Hype House is now available on Netflix

