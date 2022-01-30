Hyman, Draisaitl score 2 each as Oilers rout Canadiens 7-2

  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal with teammates Jesse Puljujarvi (13) and Warren Foegele (37) as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault, right, looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl moves in against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) gets past Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault as Canadiens' Alexander Romanov (27) and Rem Pitlick (32) defend during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner as Oilers' Darnell Nurse defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme, top, looks on from behind the bench during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Edmonton Oilers in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Prime makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 min read
MONTREAL (AP) — Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals, and Evander Kane scored in his Edmonton debut, leading the Oilers to a 7-2 win over the struggling Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan also scored for Edmonton. Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins had an assist apiece, while Duncan Keith and Warren Foegele each had two assists.

Stuart Skinner made 21 saves to help the Oilers win their fourth straight.

Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal in its fifth straight loss. Samuel Montembeault allowed six goals on 16 shots before being pulled after two periods. Cayden Primeau had seven saves in the third.

The Oilers scored first for the first time in 12 games, and they scored three in less than two minutes.

It took Kane 11:21 to score his first goal with the Oilers as Edmonton’s newest signing redirected Evan Bouchard’s shot from the point.

Hyman then redirected Kris Russell’s shot from the point to notch a 2-0 lead with 7:12 left.

Just 20 seconds later, Draisaitl got his 30th of the season when his shot deflected off Rem Pitlick’s skate, giving Edmonton a 3-0 advantage.

Anderson got a goal back at 3:58 of the second period when he grabbed Skinner’s rebound and tapped in a first goal for Montreal.

The Oilers responded when Hyman fought off Ben Chiarot in the corner and found Nugent-Hopkins with a cross-ice pass. The center beat Montembeault at 6:18 for his fourth goal of the season.

Hyman then got his second of the night with a sharp wrist shot with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the period.

Toffoli scored a one-timer power-play goal for Montreal to make it a 5-2 game 39 seconds later, but the celebration was short lived.

Draisaitl needed just 24 seconds to answer with his second marker of the night to restore the Oilers' four-goal lead.

Ryan made it 7-2 with 34 seconds left in the third.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Ottawa on Monday night.

Canadiens: Host Columbus on Sunday night.

