Hyman, Draisaitl lead Oilers past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in 1st game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zach Hyman
    Zach Hyman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leon Draisaitl
    Leon Draisaitl
    German ice hockey player
  • Evander Kane
    Evander Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyler Toffoli
    Tyler Toffoli
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MONTREAL — Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each scored twice, and Evander Kane found the back of the net in his Oilers debut, leading Edmonton to an easy 7-2 win over the struggling Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan also scored for Edmonton (22-16-2) in the lopsided win. Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins had an assist apiece, while Duncan Keith and Warren Foegele each chipped in with two helpers.

Stuart Skinner made 21 saves from 23 shots as Edmonton won its fourth in a row.

The Oilers scored three goals in the first period and another three in the second.

Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli replied for the Canadiens (8-28-7), which lost their fifth straight game.

Coach Dominique Ducharme pulled his starting goalie for the second time in as many games.

Samuel Montembeault allowed six goals on 16 shots before being pulled after two periods. In relief, Cayden Primeau blocked seven of eight shots fired his way.

For the first time in 12 games the Oilers scored first, and they scored three in quick succession.

It took Kane 11:21 to score his first goal as an Oiler as Edmonton’s newest signing redirected Evan Bouchard’s shot from the point.

Hyman then redirected Kris Russell’s shot from the point to notch a 2-0 lead at 12:48.

Draisaitl got his 30th goal of the season when his shot deflected on Rem Pitlick’s skate at 13:08, giving Edmonton a 3-0 advantage by the end of the first period.

The three goals were scored less than three minutes apart.

Anderson got a goal back early in the second period when he grabbed Skinner’s rebound and tapped in a first goal for Montreal.

The Oilers responded when Hyman fought off Ben Chiarot in the corner and found Nugent-Hopkins with a cross-ice pass. The centreman beat Montembeault at 6:18 for his fourth goal of the season.

Hyman then got his second of the night with a sharp wrist shot at 14:20.

Toffoli scored a one-timer power-play goal for Montreal to make it a 5-2 game but the celebration was short lived. Draisaitl needed just 24 seconds to answer with his second marker of the night.

To cap off Edmonton’s crushing victory, Ryan added a seventh goal with 34 seconds left in regulation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • News 9+ Politics: What's next for the U.S. Supreme Court

    WMUR Political Director Adam Sexton and political strategist Tom Rath are breaking down what's next for the U.S. Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would retire.

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Tops the Box Office in Its Seventh Weekend

    Spider-Man: No Way Home has once again topped the box office in its seventh weekend of release. No...

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed more than a dozen individuals Friday who it says falsely tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven swing states. The panel is demanding information and testimony from 14 people who the panel says allegedly met and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according t

  • Ronda Rousey makes WWE return, wins women's Royal Rumble match

    Rousey, a former Raw women's champion, made her surprise comeback during the women's Royal Rumble match, entering 28th and eventually winning to secure a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in April.

  • ‘President Pelosi’ trends after Nikki Haley tells Biden and Harris to resign

    If the president and vice president step down, the speaker of the House of Representatives takes over

  • Taylor Lautner Says He Was 'Scared' to Leave His House for 10 Years After Twilight Success

    Taylor Lautner, who starred as Jacob Black in the Twilight movies, recalled the pressures of navigating fame as a teen

  • Wild winter storm causes road closures and disruptions across N.S. Saturday

    A powerful winter storm, bringing high winds and heavy snow, is moving across Nova Scotia on Saturday, causing poor road conditions and hundreds of power outages. The storm is expected to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain throughout the day and into Sunday. Due to the messy mix, police are warning motorists to stay off the roads and limit travel to essential reasons. Heavy blowing snow has caused whiteout conditions and reduced visibility on many highways in th

  • The 22 Best Swimsuits for Small Busts

    Shop the best swimsuits for small busts from Onia, Marysia, Eres, and more. On the search for the best swimsuits for small busts, necklines, patterns, and straps are only parts of the equation. "Small chest or big busted, it's all about your attitude and how you feel in your body," Marysia founder Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves reminds us.

  • Jason Oppenheim Posts Shirtless Workout Photo To Announce Being Named One of L.A.'s Top Realtors

    The Selling Sunset star celebrated the accolade by posting a mock-up of a magazine cover – with the picture chosen by his staff – to his Instagram on Thursday

  • NFL fines Tyreek Hill $10K for peace sign taunt that probably should have been flagged

    Tyreek Hill wasn't flagged for flashing a peace sign on a TD, but he was fined.

  • NFL, former teammates react to Tom Brady retirement report: 'Is he retiring or not?'

    Tom Brady retirement reports caused a lot of confusion Saturday.

  • Here's What Your Favorite Olympic Figure Skaters Are Up To Now

    Olympic ice skaters, from Nancy Kerrigan, Peggy Fleming, Adam Rippon, and more, have shined on the rink. While it isn't easy being any athlete competing in the Olympics, there's something extra special about ice skaters' ability to make their incredibly difficult sport look literally effortless. Over the years, there have been stars that helped define the sport, like Peggy Fleming, as well as recent newbies, like Adam Rippon and Gracie Gold, who are inspiring a new generation.

  • Quebecers 'hope for a better future' on 5th anniversary of deadly mosque attack

    Five years have passed since a deadly mosque attack in Quebec City claimed the lives of six people, but survivors and community leaders say they are still living with the impact of the tragedy and the problems of Islamophobia that led to it. Aymen Derbali, one of the survivors, spoke at a solemn ceremony organized Saturday outside the mosque. He was paralyzed from the chest down when a shooter opened fire in the city's Islamic Cultural Centre in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood on Jan. 29, 2017, kil

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod