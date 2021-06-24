Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
·5 min read

Acquires all royalty rights to Maxigesic® IV

Assumes sole responsibility for HY-075 and HY-038 – future profit split lapses

Gains higher net profit margin for Fusidic Acid Cream in Canada

Hyloris CEO and CBDO to resign from the Board of Directors of Alter Pharma


Liège, Belgium – 24 June 2021Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to bringing innovative treatments that offer added value to underserved patient populations, today announces that it has successfully renegotiated and unwound its earlier license agreements with the Alter Pharma Group. Hyloris will pay the Alter Pharma Group a total lump sum of €5.25 million plus €0.5 million potential earn-out, thereby waiving any further future financial obligations towards the Alter Pharma Group.

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals and the Alter Pharma Group have amended and unwound the earlier license agreements as follows:

  • The patent and knowhow license agreement in relation to Maxigesic IV has been altered to forego all past commitments and all further future royalty obligations to the Alter Pharma Group in relation to Maxigesic IV. Maxigesic IV (a unique combination of 1000 mg paracetamol and 300 mg ibuprofen solution for infusion) is a novel, patented, non-opioid pain treatment, and is being commercialised by Hyloris’ partner AFT Pharmaceuticals. It is currently licensed in >100 countries and marketed in 3 countries.

  • The development agreements in relation to HY-075 and HY-038: Hyloris assumes sole responsibility for the development of i) HY-075, a novel, oral liquid formulation of a commonly used drug to treat coronary heart disease; and ii) HY-038, a prefilled syringe of a commonly used product to treat a specific deficiency. Hyloris continuous to bear all costs in relation to the development of these product candidates but will no longer have to split with the Alter Pharma Group the future profit in relation to these products.

  • The license agreement in relation to Fusidic Acid Cream in Canada: Hyloris continues to keep all rights to Fusidic Acid Cream in Canada but will gain a higher share of net profit as the margin paid to the Alter Pharma Group by their co-development partner will be transferred to Hyloris. There is currently no generic equivalent in Canada of Fucidin® cream 2%, a topical drug containing fusidic acid indicated for the treatment of primary and secondary bacterial skin infections. Fusidic Acid Cream, part of Hyloris’ high-barrier generics portfolio, has recently entered clinical development. Hyloris intends to seek a commercial partner in Canada closer to the submission of the candidate product.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, commented: This is a major achievement for our Company as we will no longer have any further future financial obligations towards the Alter Pharma Group, and moreover, it resolves any potential risks in relation to conflicts of interest and related party transactions. It is also financially attractive and enables us to fully focus on executing our business strategy. We look forward to further progressing our innovative pipeline and to bringing our product candidates to underserved patient populations, with the goal to change and improve therapy outcomes and add value to all stakeholders of the healthcare system.

For further information on the renegotiated and unwound agreement with the Alter Pharma Group, please consult the public announcement in accordance with Article 7:97, §4/1 of the Code of Companies and Associations, which is available on the Hyloris website: https://investors.hyloris.com/corporate-governance/#docu.

About the arrangements with the Alter Pharma Group

The renegotiated and unwound agreements announced today are related to the arrangements outlined below that Hyloris Pharmaceuticals had with the subsidiaries of the Alter Pharma Group, including Generic Specialty Pharma, Nordic Specialty Pharma, Stasisport Pharma and Neogen Developments.

These arrangements included licensing agreements, asset purchase agreements, development agreements and patent and know-how agreements. The products associated with these arrangements were Maxigesic® IV, HY-075, Fusidic Acid Cream, HY-038, and HY-028 (no longer in development since prior to the IPO in 2020). Under the various transactional agreements between Hyloris and the subsidiaries of the Alter Pharma Group, Hyloris was required to pay these entities a combination of licensing fees, milestone payments and royalty payments.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company identifying and unlocking hidden potential in existing medications for the benefit of patients, physicians, and the healthcare systems. Hyloris applies its knowhow and technological innovations to existing pharmaceuticals and has built a broad, patented portfolio of 13 reformulated and repurposed value-added products that have the potential to offer significant advantages over currently available alternatives. Two products are currently commercialised with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Hyloris Pharmaceuticals:

Marieke Vermeersch
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
M: +32 (0)479 490 603
marieke.vermeersch@hyloris.com



Disclaimer and forward-looking statements

Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

    Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7.

  • Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 win over Bucks

    Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground.

  • Islanders drenched in beer can shower after Game 6: 'Building smelled like cigarettes'

    Islanders fans certainly have an odd way of showing love to their team, after forcing the semifinal against the Lightning to a seventh game.

  • Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

    Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1.

  • Lightning star Nikita Kucherov leaves Game 6 in 1st period, did not return

    The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning have an abundance of riches, but it would be a crushing blow if Nikita Kucherov is seriously injured.

  • Jalen Suggs would take playmaking load off Fred VanVleet

    NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs is more of a natural playmaker than Fred VanVleet and if the Raptors took him with the No. 4 pick, VanVleet could be given the freedom to score more off the wing.

  • 4 ways Blue Jays can configure their lineup with George Springer back

    George Springer’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays gives Charlie Montoyo a number of options for setting his daily batting order.

  • Euro 2020: The bracket and schedule are set for the knockout rounds

    The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. explains why he's skipping Home Run Derby

    Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed like a lock for this year's Home Run Derby, but he's decided to sit out of the event. Here's why.

  • Report: Celtics to hire Nets assistant Ime Udoka as next head coach

    The Celtics have found their new skipper.

  • Too many guards a good problem for the Raptors after draft lottery

    With the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, there's a strong chance the Raptors will take either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.

  • Another embarrassing Euro 2020 own goal: Keeper slaps ball into own net

    Slovakia's Martin Dubravka solved Spain's scoring woes by slapping a looping rebound into his own goal.

  • Álvarez breaks late tie, Galaxy beat Whitecaps 2-1

    SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night. Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal. The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight. Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead wi

  • Tennessee's Keon Johnson shatters 20-year-old vertical jump record at NBA combine

    The potential top 10 pick has hops.

  • Seattle Sounders run season-opening unbeaten streak to 10

    SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Anderson Julio’s handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz’s penalty kick for the Sounders (7-0-3) in their second consecutive victory. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Albert Rusnák tied it for Real Salt Lake (3-2-2) tied it in the 79th, converting a p

  • Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo

    HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season. Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper. The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th mi

  • Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning.

  • Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning double and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night. The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz. Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk

  • Brazil beats 2-1 Colombia after referee's accidental pass

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match on Wednesday that featured three extraordinary goals. Colombia opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Juan Cuadrado crossed from the right and found Luis Díaz all alone in the middle of Brazil's penalty box. The striker shot a powerful volley to the right side of goalkeeper Weverton and scored possibly the best goal of the tournament. Colombia then started defending against a Brazil team that barely stopped surrounding

  • García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first three pitches from Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit to start the seventh after the A's scored three runs in the top of the inning to erase a 2-0 deficit. Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field fo