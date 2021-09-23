Hyloris Appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroek as Chief Financial Officer

Brings >25 years of executive financial leadership



Liège, Belgium – 23 September 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that Jean-Luc Vandebroek will be joining the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to his new role at Hyloris, Jean-Luc will remain Non-Executive Director of the Board of Bone Therapeutics during a transition period to lead a managed succession. Jean-Luc will report to Hyloris’ CEO, and previously acting interim CFO, Stijn Van Rompay.



Jean-Luc Vandebroek is a seasoned executive who most recently served as CFO of Bone Therapeutics, a publicly traded biotech company based in Gosselies, Belgium. Prior to that, he was CFO and CIO at Alcopa and Fluxys, and before that, he held various senior financial positions at Delhaize Group. Jean-Luc is an experienced Executive Board member and has a track record of developing and implementing financing strategies and transactions and has a large, global network of investors and financial institutions. Jean-Luc holds a Master in Business Administration from the Louvain Management School.

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer of Hyloris, commented: “I am very excited to join this unique and fast-growing company and look forward to working with the team and start interacting with investors and analysts over the next coming weeks. I am committed to leveraging my expertise to support the company to realise its ambition of becoming a global leader in patented, reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines.”

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, added: “On behalf of our staff and our Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Luc as our Chief Financial Officer. His demonstrated track record of biotech financing and executive leadership will be incremental as we further expand our shareholders’ base internationally and prepare for the next growth phase of our Company. We remain on track to deliver on our promise to enlarge our R&D portfolio with 4 new product candidates this year and look forward to updating the market on our progression over the coming period.”

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimising existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 13 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialisation with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements

Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

