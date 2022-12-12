Panostaja Oyj

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Management December 12, 2022 9.00 a.m.





Hygga's CEO changes

The Board of Directors and CEO Jussi Heiniö of Panostaja's investment target Hygga have mutually agreed that Heiniö will leave his position as CEO of Hygga at the end of this year and continue in a new role as advisor to Hygga's Board of Directors. The Company's Board of Directors has appointed Chief Digital Officer Christoffer Nordström as the company's interim CEO and started the search process for a new CEO.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and Panostaja, I would like to thank Jussi for his valuable work in the development of Hygga over the past almost five years. Under Jussi's leadership, Hygga's software business has been internationalized and the benefits of the Hygga model have also been brought to primary health care in Finland. It is also great that Jussi's experience and expertise will remain available for Hygga to use in Jussi's new role as an advisor to the Board of Directors.", says Minna Telanne, Development Director at Panostaja and Hygga's Head of Investment.





