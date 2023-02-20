Hydropower Plant Market Size to Surpass USD 308.7 billion with Growing CAGR of 5.70% by 2030, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Markets N Research

The global hydropower plant market size was valued at USD 209.4 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 209.4 billion in 2022 to USD 308.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

As per the report titled "Hydropower Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Large Hydropower, Small Hydropower and Other Sizes), By End Users/Application (City Power Supply, Industrial Power Supply, Military Power Supply and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 209.4 billion and USD 308.7 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Hydropower Plant Market Analysis:

The increasing need for clean energy around the world largely drives the global hydropower plant market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in developing nations like China and India, have increased the power demand. The demand for renewable energy sources for power generation has increased due to efforts made by governments of many nations, including the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, and China, to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels to create electricity. In order to meet the rising need for renewable energy, several hydropower-producing projects have been developed worldwide, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

Recent Development:

In May 2020, Voith and Landsvirkjun, Iceland's main energy supplier, together launched a pilot study on cutting-edge cavitation monitoring in hydropower plants. As an add-on feature for the business's OnCare Health Hydro conditioning monitoring system, cutting-edge machinery was installed at the Budarhals hydropower station in Iceland.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.70 % 2030 Value Projection 308.7 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 209.4 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Product Type, By End Users/Application, and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Xiluodu

Itaipu Dam

SayanoShushenskaya

Longtan Dam

Xiaowan Dam

Jinping-I

Bratsk

Laxiwa Dam

Grand Coulee

Xiangjiaba

Ust Ilimskaya

Robert-Bourassa

Jirau

Nuozhadu

Tucuruí

Three Gorges Dam

Churchill Falls

Krasnoyarsk

Jinping-II

Guri

Isagen SA, a Provider of Electricity in Colombia, was Given a Contract to Buy two 19.9 MW Hydropower Facilities

In February 2021, a contract for the procurement of two 19.9 MW hydropower plants of a lesser scale in the Antioquia region was awarded to the Colombian electricity supplier Isagen SA. This project, which cost the corporation about USD 194.8 million, has assisted in increasing renewable energy generation.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the hydropower plant market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, In September 2019, Voith Hydro established a presence in Nepal. This project was started by Voith Hydro, supplying hydropower planr to Nepal since 1968, to increase its clientele and provide top-notch service.

Driving Factors:

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy will Propel Market Expansion

Due to the massive number of new industries and manufacturing facilities that are entering the worldwide market and necessitating a large supply of energy to continue operating, the overall electricity demand is fast rising. Due to the numerous electrical equipment used daily, the household sector has witnessed a significant increase in electricity usage. In addition, rising electricity demand has boosted interest in renewable energy sources, which contributes to a decrease in the amount of fossil fuels used to produce electricity.

Global Hydropower Plant Market Being Driven by Growing Green Energy Awareness

Growing interest in green energy is anticipated to present profitable opportunities for companies in the hydropower plant market. Companies are looking for more efficient alternatives to traditional energy sources as a result of the implementation of strict restrictions to minimise greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions. Hydropower facilities are respectable substitutes for energy produced from fossil sources. When energy is produced using fossil fuels, greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere. These gases have the potential to seriously harm the environment, including air and land pollution and global warming.

Restraining Factors:

Hydropower Plant Capital Costs are High, which will Restrain Market Expansion

There are numerous resources needed to build up the hydropower producing plants. Some of these resources have a high price tag. The area is needed for the plant setup, and most of this land should be along a river. Government consent is required for this. This can occasionally cost a considerable sum of money. Additionally, labor costs are included in the plant's overhead expenses. High capital expenditures for hydropower plant facilities are impeding the expansion of the hydropower plant market globally as a result.

Challenging Factors:

Lack of Resources could Prevent Market Growth for Hydropower Plant

The amount of resources that can be used to generate hydropower has become one of the biggest obstacles to the industry's expansion. The amount of facilities that are available in developing and underdeveloped nations is proving to be a significant barrier to the expansion of the hydropower plant. To enable energy production on a wider scale, the governments of underdeveloped countries have entered into several collaborations with industrialized countries.

Global Hydropower Plant Market Segmentations:

Global Hydropower Plant Market By Product Type:

Large Hydropower

Small Hydropower

Other Sizes

Hydropower Plant Market By Technology





Global Hydropower Plant Market By End Users/Application:

City Power Supply

Industrial Power Supply

Military Power Supply

Others

Global Hydropower Plant Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the hydropower plant market over the forecast period. The region's rapid urbanization and industrialization have considerably increased the region's energy demand. Additionally, the establishment of numerous hydropower-producing projects throughout the region—particularly in nations like China and India—has been prompted by the rise in demand for renewable energy and the need to lessen reliance on traditional fossil fuels for energy generation. Furthermore, nations like Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea have been investing in the hydropower industry, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the hydropower plant market throughout the region throughout the projected period.

Hydropower Plant Market By Region





Further Report Findings:

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global hydropower plant market share in the coming years. The demand for energy in the area has significantly expanded as a result of the area's growing urbanisation and industrialization.

The increase in demand for renewable energy has led to the creation of many hydropower-generating projects throughout the area, especially in countries like China and India.

In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by escalating worries around non-renewable resource costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during generation.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Hydropower Plant market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Hydropower Plant market forward?

What are the Hydropower Plant Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Hydropower Plant Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Hydropower Plant market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By End Users/Application, and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Hydropower Plant Market, By Product Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Hydropower Plant Market, By End Users/Application Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Hydropower Plant Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 7: Hydropower Plant Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Chapter 10: Research Methodology

Chapter 11: Questionnaire

Chapter 12: Related Reports

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Hydropower Plant market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.70%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Hydropower Plant market was valued at around USD 209.4 billion in 2022.

The Hydropower Plant market is segmented based on product: Large Hydropower, Small Hydropower and Other Sizes. The large hydropower category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Rising Demand for Renewable Energy

The “Asia Pacific” region will lead the global Hydropower Plant market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

