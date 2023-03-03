Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins Market is Predicted to Garner a Revenue of USD 401.30 Billion by Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% During 2022-2028; Evolving Consumer Preferences Toward Diet and Lifestyle to Elevate Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest’s hydrolyzed animal proteins market research study is a priceless tool for people and businesses that want to learn more about the state of the industry right now and its potential for growth. This study can be used by investors and market participants to get in-depth knowledge of the industry's growth potential and spot investment possibilities. Moreover, the research offers thorough details on market dynamics, including market drivers, difficulties, and opportunities, assisting investors in making wise choices.

Westford, USA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America region dominates the hydrolyzed animal proteins market during the forecast period. The presence of cutting-edge technology for the production and preparation of protein components as well as a thriving food industry is anticipated to promote market growth. The rising significance of high-protein diets in transforming consumer lifestyles and preferences is predicted to support the expansion of the global market. Further, the market is expected to grow as a consequence of the rise in product demand for maintaining general health and weight control, and the rise in demand for high-protein infant meals brought on by the exponentially rising rate of pregnancies. The increasing usage of hydrolyzed animal protein in processed meals is another factor that will likely lead to market expansion in the following years.

SkyQuest’s latest insight on meat consumption shows that broiler chicken was the most popular type of meat in the US in 2021, with an average consumption of 95.61 pounds per person. By 2031, this number is projected to rise to approximately 101.61 pounds per person. Also, on a per capita retail weight basis, Americans consumed nearly 225 pounds of red meat and poultry in 2022.

Proteins of animal origin are cooked in powerful hydrochloric acid before being neutralized with sodium hydroxide to produce hydrolyzed animal protein. The product's ingredients have a 92% protein concentration and 18 different types of amino acids. They are guaranteed to be trustworthy, edible, safe, and high in nutritional content.

Prominent Players in Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins Market

Arla Foods Ingredients (Denmark)

Group P/S (India)

BRF S.A. (Brazil)

Cargill, Inc. (US)

Essentia Protein Solution(US)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

GELITA (Germany)

Kemin Industries, Inc.(US)

Kerry, Inc.(Ireland)

Lactalis Ingredients (France)

Novozymes A/S(Denmark)

Tata & Lyle

Fuji Oil Holdings

Ajinomoto Inc.

Wilmar International Limited

Puris Proteins LLC

Poultry & Beef Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Increasing Consumption as a Dietary Supplement

In 2021, the Poultry & Beef segment dominated the hydrolyzed animal protein market, and it is anticipated that it would continue to do so during the forecast period. As people become more conscious of the importance of nutritional supplements in their diets, the market for beef protein hydrolysate is growing. Further, the growing consumption of beef and its related products to enhance the food flavors and rising demand for processed meat products involving eggs and beef is predicted to boost the segment growth.

SkyQuest noted that due to its higher iron and zinc content than chicken, beef provides a few more nutritional advantages. Our immune systems and brain development depend on these elements. In 2020, the highest beef consumption was recorded in America and consumption was also significant in China, Japan, and India during the same year. In 2020, 131 billion pounds of beef were consumed worldwide. In 2020, the United States accounted for about 21.1% of global beef consumption.

In terms of market share for hydrolyzed animal proteins, North America led in 2021. The presence of cutting-edge technology for the production and processing of protein components as well as a thriving food industry is anticipated to promote market growth. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing awareness among people regarding health, personal car, and the rising adoption of sports activities is predicted to propel the need for a protein-rich diet and which in turn is expected to fuel the market growth.

Processed Foods Segment to Gain Significant Market Share Thanks to its Increasing Demand and Consumption

The application segment of the hydrolyzed animal protein market is bifurcated into animal nutrition, dairy products, bakery products, functional foods, beverages, infant formula, dietary supplements, and other processed foods. Among these, the processed foods segment is estimated to gain significant market share. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing consumption of processed foods that are rich in hydrolyzed protein. These foods usually have a longer shelf life and are easy to consume as require less or no preparation time, hence people are preferring them more.

The hydrolyzed animal proteins market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to gain a remarkable market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be dedicated to the rising awareness about the importance of protein in the diet, particularly in China, Japan, and India. With a predicted market size of US$114 million by 2028 and a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 2022 to 2028, China, the second-largest economy in the world, is expected to benefit from increased consumer disposable income and falling manufacturing costs as a result of the adoption of new technologies. Furthermore, it is projected that a sizable user base and a plethora of raw resources in the region will fuel market progress.

The hydrolyzed animal proteins market research report by using Porter's Five Forces model analysis by SkyQuest provides important insights into the competitive environment of the sector. Businesses can better comprehend market dynamics, spot important possibilities for growth, and set themselves apart from the competition with the aid of this study.

Key Developments in the Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins Market

The molecular farming of animal proteins company Moolec Science, based in the UK, combined with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) LightJump in June 2022. The two have officially announced the beginning of their business merger agreement, which values Moolec at $504 million. The combined business will likely list on Nasdaq after the merger is complete under the symbol "MLEC."

Kerry Group PLC stated in February 2022 that it has purchased a sizeable portion of C-Lecta GmBH's share capital. In order to produce high-value targeted enzymes and components.

A water lentil-based pure protein hydrolysate was introduced by Parabel USA INC in August 2019. The item attempts to replace other animal-based and plant-based protein hydrolysates including pea and soy as allergens.

A whey protein supplement derived from hydrolyzed whey protein was introduced in April 2019 by Dragon Pharma. To meet the rising need for hydrolyzed animal protein, a new product was launched.

Key Questions Answered in the Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins Market Research Report

What tactics may businesses employ to handle the major issues and to grow during the forecast period?

How can businesses maintain knowledge and modify their business plans to reduce risks and seize opportunities?

How can businesses efficiently obtain information about consumer preferences and behavior to upgrade their marketing plans?

Which benefits and hazards are likely to result from navigating the regulatory and legal systems in the target market?

