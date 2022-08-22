Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to Hit USD 5,499.99 Million by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Grade (Standard, Chemical, Aseptic, Semiconductor), Application (Bleaching, Oxidation, Environmental), End-Use Industry (Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Textile, Food & Beverage), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Peroxide Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Hydrogen Peroxide Market Information by Grade, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach USD 5,499.99 Million by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Hydrogen peroxide refers to a non-toxic, versatile transparent chemical that can be easily dissolved in water. It is used for oxidizing a number of inorganic and organic compounds, such as metals and skin. It is vastly available in pharmacies worldwide in concentrations of 3 & 6 wt % and enjoys a significant demand from a vast range of sectors.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7396

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2027 Market Size

USD 5,499.99 Million

CAGR

4.3% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Grade, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The paper and pulp industries

Hydrogen peroxide is also useful for removing ink from paper so that it can be reused

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the hydrogen peroxide industry include

  • HansolChemicall (South Korea)

  • Nouryon (Netherlands)

  • Merck KGaA (Germany)

  • Indian Peroxide Limited (India)

  • Arkema SA (France)

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan)

  • Kemira (Finland)

  • Solvay (Belgium)

  • FMC Corporation (US)

  • Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)

  • National Peroxide Ltd (India)

  • OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  • Thai Peroxide Co. Limited (Thailand)

  • Huatai Group (China)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The healthcare sector remains the leading end-user in the market, where hydrogen peroxide is vastly used as an antiseptic for bruises and skin cuts in order to prevent infections. It is also an important ingredient in mouthwashes since it helps prevent mucus or mouth irritation and various oral infections. The chemical’s widespread usage in the mentioned applications is due to its ability to release oxygen that results in foaming on the cut and bruised skin, which helps remove the dead skin and ensure the wound’s safety from infection. In addition to this, hydrogen peroxide has an extensive application range in the wastewater treatment sector, since it is a significant oxidizing agent and is also versatile and eco-friendly.

Hydrogen peroxide’s widespread use across a number of industrial segments has been favorable for the global market. The compound’s provision of effective bleaching properties makes it ideal in paper & pulp as well as in the healthcare sector. Mechanical pulp is generally bleached with the chemical to achieve extremely high brightness levels. The chemical is combined with caustic soda to stabilize and buffer and also acts as a chelant to sequester the heavy metal trace present in the wood pulp.

Market Restraints:

Although hydrogen peroxide is mostly seen as a safe chemical for use in various sectors, it still poses a negative impact on the environment. In view of this, numerous countries are working on limiting the chemical’s production as well as use. This can be a major restraint for the hydrogen peroxide industry in the long run.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Hydrogen Peroxide: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hydrogen-peroxide-market-7396

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak caused the entire world to be under lockdown, which had a huge impact on various industries. There was a temporary shutdown of production units and restrictions on people’s movements. The chemicals industry, in particular, has been facing revenue losses owing to a shortage of workforce, travel bans as well as economic downfall.

However, now that the lockdown is being lifted up along with the rising focus on bringing down the cases of the novel coronavirus, the chemical businesses are able to operate smoothly and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean quicker recovery for the hydrogen peroxide market in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, hydrogen peroxide’s demand has recorded splendid growth since the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, owing to its substantial use in the formulation of various disinfectant products. Numerous guidelines by governments mandate the disinfecting of private and public spaces to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Public points including public stoppages, commercial buildings, railway platforms, and airports need thorough sterilization of more than 60 minutes within closed boundaries.

Market Segmentation

By Grade

Grade-wise, the market segments can be chemical, standard, semiconductor, food, cosmetic, aseptic, and more.

By Application

The key application areas of hydrogen peroxide are disinfectant, bleaching, packaging, environmental, propellant, oxidation, and others.

The bleaching segment is in the lead with the biggest share of the worldwide market. The product has numerous critical uses as a bleaching agent in diverse industries, such as medical, textiles, and pulp and paper. In the medical industry, hydrogen peroxide is utilized as dental bleach, hair bleach, and a mouth wash.

By End-User

Some of the top market end-use industries are textile, pulp & paper, chemicals, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, mining, electronics, and others.

The paper and pulp industry is the biggest end-user in the hydrogen peroxide market. Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile bleaching agent used in mechanical pulp, chemical pulp bleaching sequences, and also in paper recycling using printed ink removal. It is a significant chemical used in multi-phase processes for bleaching kraft pulp. The use of the product helps brighten the paper low residues of halogenated compounds are emanated.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7396

Regional Insights

As the market leader, APAC will also be advancing at the highest pace over the given period.  The market’s superlative performance can be accredited to the soaring product demand in the chemical and paper & pulp sectors. The rise in the industrialization rate as well as the urbanization rate in Indonesia, India, and other countries also will bolster the production rate of hydrogen peroxide. Extensive deployment of paper in food packaging as well as hygiene tissue papers can foster the market growth in the region. The soaring number of HPPO plants across the region can leave a positive impact on the market in the following years.

Europe and North America are a few other lucrative markets for hydrogen peroxide. In North America, the US stands as the market leader, thanks to the escalating demand for the chemical in the large-scale manufacturing of propylene oxide. Removal of nitrogen and phosphorus from water sources, and oxidation of wastewater remain some of the primary requirements in the United States, which has bolstered the use of hydrogen peroxide in the wastewater sector in the country.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7396

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Cosmetic Pigments Market Research Report: by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special Effect, Surface Treated, Nano), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products) – Forecast till 2030

Lithium Mining Market Research Report by Source (Brines, Hard Rocks), Type (Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate), Application (Batteries, Glass, Grease, Air Conditioning Equipment, Others) – Forecast till 2030

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Research Report: by Product (Polyethylene Glycol, Polypropylene Glycol), by Application (Polyurethane Foam, Functional Fluids, Lubricants, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Surface Active Agents) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canadian star Joey Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old from Toronto announced the upcoming surgery after the Reds' 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Votto said he injured the rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but it had become more painful over the past few months. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. "I'm not sure if it's effect

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.