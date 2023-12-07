Hydrogen heating trial hangs in the balance as local support falls away

Ms Coutinho is understood to have been ‘minded to approve’ the trial – with a decision expected before the end of the year - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

A pioneering trial of hydrogen heating has suffered a significant setback after the local council warned ministers that residents are turning against the scheme.

In a letter to Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, Redcar council said it was not confident of community backing for the experiment, which is being led by Northern Gas Networks.

The intervention is likely to impact decision-making in Whitehall as Ms Coutinho prepares to rule upon whether the trial will go ahead.

Ministers have said previously they will not approve the Redcar trial without community support, while the local council previously suggested it would welcome the jobs and investment the trial would bring.

However, Alec Brown, the leader of Redcar council, has said local backing is slipping away: “I must ensure I represent the views of our residents and over recent weeks it has become clear to me that the level of opposition to the proposed trial has grown locally.

“I have heard a number of residents express their frustration about having a trial forced upon them without the ability to remain as they are, and I can appreciate why they feel this way.

“I feel that there may be value in [the Government] seeking to establish the extent of support for the trial, as with this growth in the volume of opposition it is less than clear than it first appeared.”

Under the proposals, Northern Gas Networks wants to switch off natural gas supplies to as many as 2,000 homes in Redcar and supply them with hydrogen for heating and hot water.

Residents who do not want to take part can receive electrically-powered heat pumps instead.

The scheme is viewed as a key test for whether hydrogen can be practically rolled out at scale.

As previously reported by the Telegraph, Ms Coutinho is understood to have been “minded to approve” the trial in recent weeks – with a decision expected before the end of the year.

However, the warning by the Labour-run Redcar council will complicate the situation.

A similar trial in Whitby, near Ellesmere Port, was cancelled over the summer due to local opposition.

On Thursday, a Whitehall source insisted officials were still working on the Redcar decision and that Ms Coutinho had made no final decisions.

However, they did not comment when asked whether a decision was still guaranteed this year.

Separately, experts have expressed misgivings about the failure of Northern Gas Networks so far to publish a detailed safety case for the trial.

On Thursday, a Northern Gas Networks spokesperson said: “The hydrogen village is a government initiative and it’s important that the views of Redcar residents are understood.

“We are aware of a small but vocal minority who oppose our proposal, influenced by campaigners who are not local, but this is not reflective of the community at large, who recognise the opportunity of switching to hydrogen or electric.”

The company added it has organised a meeting for residents on December 18 “where we can address concerns, and talk more about our consumer offer and the benefits to the local area”.

NGN says the scheme will create 300 jobs and lead to £300m of investment in the area.

A Government spokesman said: “We understand and are listening to the concerns from the council and the wider community, and we will be responding to Cllr Brown’s letter in due course.

“We have always said community support would be at the centre of any decision, and before any trials go ahead, the health and safety executive will need to be satisfied it will run safely and we have committed to ensuring consumers are protected before, during and after any trial.

“A decision on whether to proceed will be made later this year.”

