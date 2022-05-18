Hydrogen Generation Market Worth US$ 445.5 mn by 2022-2028 | Industry Size, Share, Growth Potential, Top Key Players, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Geographical Segmentation, Challenges, Opportunities

Top Players –Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, McPhy, Siemens

Pune, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Generation market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Hydrogen Generation market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydrogen Generation Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydrogen Generation market size is estimated to be worth US$ 265.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 445.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.0% during the review period

Hydrogen Generation or Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

  • Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

  • PEM Electroliser

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

  • Power Plants

  • Steel Plant

  • Electronics and Photovoltaics

  • Industrial Gases

  • Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's

  • Power to Gas

  • Others

In terms of product, Traditional Alkaline Electroliser is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Traditional Alkaline Electroliser, followed by PEM Electroliser.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, and Americas, both have a share over 45 percent.

Leading players of Hydrogen Generation including: -

  • Proton On-Site

  • 718th Research Institute of CSIC

  • Teledyne Energy Systems

  • Hydrogenics

  • Nel Hydrogen

  • Suzhou Jingli

  • Beijing Zhongdian

  • McPhy

  • Siemens

  • TianJin Mainland

  • Areva H2gen

  • Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

  • Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Idroenergy Spa

  • Erredue SpA

  • ShaanXi HuaQin

  • Kobelco Eco-Solutions

  • ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

  • ITM Power

  • Toshiba

Global Hydrogen Generation key players include Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Hydrogenics, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share nearly 50%.

