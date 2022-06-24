Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market Size to Reach USD 12,357 Mn by 2030 Report Published By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and consulting recently published report titled "Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market Size, Share, Analysis and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market size accounted for USD 6,415 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 12,357 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Hydrogels have been extensively researched in the medical industry for a variety of applications, including drug delivery and tissue engineering. These systems are made up of cross-linked polymers that can swell when exposed to water or an aqueous environment. Hydrogels have been studied for drug delivery because of their ability to hold a variety of substances within the cross-linked matrix. These include hydrophobic and hydrophilic molecules as well as micro-and macromolecules.

Because of their biocompatibility, biodegradability, and anti-toxicity, polymeric drug delivery systems have overcome challenges. Collagen, cellulose, chitosan, and poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) have all been extensively used for drug delivery to various organs in the human body, including the eye, nose, lungs, kidneys, and skin, intestines, and brain. Future research will focus on improving hydrogel anti-toxicity, varying assembly techniques for hydrogels to make them more biocompatible, and the delivery of complex systems, such as using hydrogels to deliver therapeutic cells. All these factors are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the worldwide hydrogel-based drug delivery system market revenue.

Report Coverage:

Market

Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market

Market Size 2021

USD 6,415 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

USD 12,357 Mn

CAGR

7.6% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Polymer Origin, By Delivery Route, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Ashland, Bausch and Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Micropore Technologies, Medtronic, Neurelis, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, ProLynx Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Hydrogel Industry

A large number of studies assessing the development of the COVID-19 vaccine using hydrogels highlight the future applications of hydrogel-based drug delivery systems. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the need for understanding biocompatible polymers as support material for controlled drug delivery, especially for organohydrogels. Several studies are conducted for the characterization of novel organohydrogel as a natural drug carrier or release material. The study concluded that organohydrogels can be used as drug carriers and controlled drug release materials. Hence, the high R&D activities in the pandemic for understanding the potential use of hydrogels in drug delivery are positively impacting the market growth over the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Hydrogel in Ocular Delivery is One of the Trends in Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market

There has been significant recent progress in the delivery of drugs to the eye, a difficult to treat site. The eye is a small and isolated organ in the body, with numerous barriers and processes that prevent foreign substances from entering the eye. These include the cornea, blood-aqueous barrier, blinking reflex, nasolacrimal drainage system, and blood-retina barrier among others. These systems, when combined, make drug delivery to both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye more difficult. To address the low bioavailability witnessed in many conventional ophthalmic formulations, novel drug delivery systems, such as hydrogels, are constantly being developed. Ophthalmic traditional eye drops have issues with sustained drug delivery, and there is significant drug waste immediately after application due to eye drainage. Dextenza is a human-use ocular therapeutic hydrogel formulation that was recently approved by the FDA. This is the first intracanalicular implant created for drug delivery and produced by the company Ocular Therapeutix for ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery.

Injectable Hydrogels Ease the Controlled Drug Deliveries Among Patients

Because of the desire and need to reduce traditional open surgeries, as well as the challenges associated with traditional intravenous administration of chemotherapeutics, injectable hydrogel-drug systems emerge as a powerful tool for noninvasive and in-situ controlled drug release. This application could also help patients recover faster and save money on healthcare costs. In the last few decades, minimally invasive procedures involving endoscopes, catheters, and needles have advanced significantly. There is a need for advancement in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine beyond conventional scaffolds and pre-formed hydrogels. In this situation, researchers have become interested in injectable hydrogels because of their capabilities to be utilized in minimally invasive surgeries. Injectable gels have appeared as promising biomaterials due to their ease of use, good permeability, and complete filling of the defect area.

Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Segmentation

The hydrogel market is divided into three categories: polymer origin, delivery route, and geography. Based on polymer origin, the market is split into synthetic, natural, and hybrid. Among them, natural polymer origin was the dominating segment in 2021. However, the synthetic segment is expected to achieve a significant growth rate throughout the forecast timeframe. To achieve a longer service life, high water absorption capacity, and high gel strength, naturally formed hydrogels are steadily replaced by synthetic hydrogels. Fortunately, hydrogels with desirable chemical compositions, defined network structures, and tunable mechanical strength can be designed using various developed synthetic strategies.

By delivery route, the market is segregated into subcutaneous, ocular, oral cavity, topical, and others. Based on our analysis, the ocular drug delivery route commanded a noteworthy hydrogel-based drug delivery system market share in 2021. However, the subcutaneous segment achieved a significant growth rate throughout the forecasted timeframe. Hydrogels are widely used in the manufacture of subcutaneous drug delivery systems because they are environmentally friendly. The implants decompose naturally within the body, eliminating the need for surgical amputation.

Hydrogel Drug Delivery System Market Regional Stance

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa comprise the regional group. Among all the regions, North America region dominated the market with maximum shares. The presence of hydrogel suppliers in the region, as well as numerous product launches, is expected to fuel the market's growth. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to attain the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to increased access to healthcare, growing demand for better medical treatment in numerous therapeutic areas, and a growing desire to cut healthcare costs.

Hydrogel Market Rivalry

The leading hydrogel companies presented in the report include Ashland, Bausch and Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Micropore Technologies, Medtronic, Neurelis, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, ProLynx Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Global Antiviral Drugs Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.7% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around USD 74.7 Bn by 2027.

The Global Prescription Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 1,567.2 Bn by 2027.

The Global Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 20.5 Bn by 2027.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

