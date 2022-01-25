Hydrofarm Announces Title Sponsorship of The Cannabis Science & Industry Congress in Costa Rica

Event Focused on Industrial Hemp and Therapeutic Marijuana

Hosts Physicians and Hemp Professionals from Around Globe

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), is joining “The Cannabis Science and Industry Congress” in its inaugural year as the title sponsor. The Company’s sponsorship supports the production of a special conference in San Jose, Costa Rica from January 27-29, focusing on industrial hemp and medicinal marijuana education for key Costa Rican constituents.

Experts in medical cannabis and industrial hemp will discuss subjects including genetics, therapeutic medical applications, cultivation, construction, textiles, livestock feed, manufacturing, climate initiatives, science, and technology during a three-day event.

Notable experts attending include Mr. Geoff Whaling, Chair of the Board, National Hemp Association; Dr. Susan Audino, former Chair of AOAC International; Dr. Chris Hudalla, Chief Scientific Officer, ProVerde Laboratories, Inc; and Ms. Lezli Engelking, Founder, Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards.

“We are honored to have a company like Hydrofarm join us and support our inaugural event,” noted Dan O’Bryan and Cree Crawford, Co-Founders, The Cannabis Science & Industry Congress. “The Hydrofarm name is synonymous with quality controlled environment agriculture products and support of the cultivation community.”

Renato Alvarado, Costa Rican Minister of Agriculture, said, “We look forward to working with our agricultural communities to support the development of this new crop and expect a positive impact on our economy. I am looking forward to participating as a Keynote Speaker and support the transfer of knowledge that will take place at this event.”

“Hydrofarm is pleased to support this historical event. For over 40 years, we have been working in the controlled environment agriculture industry around the world to make growing easier and more productive. This will be a win for Costa Rica and its farming community,” added Bill Toler, Chairman and CEO, Hydrofarm.

Story continues

Hydrofarm products currently have a presence in Costa Rica through retail partner PACHAMAMA Indoor Farming Culture. With five stores in Costa Rica and an online presence, PACHAMAMA has been serving the needs of growers in the region since 2008.

Access to the event is FREE with a Cannabis Congress Membership, which can be purchased here.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

Media Contact:

Hydrofarm

Lisa Gallagher, 513-505-2334, lgallagher@hydrofarm.com



