Hydro One launches new online outage reporting

New service gives customers options and flexibility

TORONTO , May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced its customers can now report power outages online as part of the company's continued commitment to enhance its' customers experience through new and innovative services and tools.

"We know many of our customers rely on and prefer mobile technology as well as self-serve tools, so we're introducing this service to meet our customers' evolving needs now and in the future," said Imran Merali , Vice President, Customer Service, Hydro One. "We understand outages disrupt our customers' lives, which is why we are making it easier for customers to connect with us the way they want to report an outage online through our map or app and get the information they need."

Hydro One continuously looks at ways to improve its customers' outage experience including receiving information when it's needed most. The ability to report an outage online complements the company's existing outage tools, which give customers options on how they want to receive updates and other personalized features. These tools include the company's outage map and mobile app, and proactive text or e-mail alerts.

Customers looking to report an outage online will need the phone number associated with the account or the account number along with the street address. To learn more about this new feature and Hydro One's outage tools, visit: https://www.hydroone.com/power-outages-and-safety/outage-tools.

About Hydro One Limited (TSX:H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019 , and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion . Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services.We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada , which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

