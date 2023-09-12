Hydro One customers to share in power line cost

Shuniah, Ont. — The proposed $1.2-billion cost of a new hydro transmission line between Shuniah, Atikokan and Dryden will be spread out among ratepayers across the province. A Hydro One spokeswoman said Monday that the Waasigan Transmission Line’s price tag, if approved, will add about 55 cents to monthly bills for the utility’s residential customers, regardless of where they live in Ontario. At the end of July, Hydro One applied to the Ontario Energy Board for approval to build the Waasigan project, which is to be constructed in two phases. The first phase, a double-circuit 230-kilovolt line between Shuniah and Atikokan, is to be in service by the end of 2025. Phase two, to involve a single-circuit 230-KV line between Atikokan and Dryden, is to be completed two years later. Waasigan is a partnership between Hydro One and nine Northwestern Ontario First Nations. The line has been driven by an anticipated spike in demand for electricity required by what’s believed to be an increase in mining. “As our region continues to grow, particularly as a result of the unprecedented development of new mines, more reliable electricity is needed to fuel the economy of the Northwest,” Common Northwest Energy Task Force chairman Iain Angus said in a Hydro One news release. “The Waasigan Transmission Line will do just that.” Earlier this summer, a Hydro One official said he was confident mutual deals with property owners along the line’s proposed route will be worked out, and that expropriation of lands will not be necessary.

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal