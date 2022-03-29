Hydro One celebrates recipients of Women in Engineering Scholarship

·3 min read

To mark National Engineering Month, 10 women will each receive $5,000 and an opportunity to complete a paid work term at Hydro One

The recipients of the Women in Engineering Scholarship receive $5,000 and the opportunity to complete a paid work term at Hydro One. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)
The recipients of the Women in Engineering Scholarship receive $5,000 and the opportunity to complete a paid work term at Hydro One. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced the recipients of its Women in Engineering Scholarship, who will each receive $5,000 and an opportunity to complete a paid work term at Hydro One. The scholarship is part of the company's ongoing commitment to increasing the representation of women in engineering within Hydro One and the electricity industry. Founded in 2014, the Women in Engineering Scholarship is part of the company's One Awards scholarship program and is granted annually to 10 women studying engineering at an Ontario university.

"Hydro One is committed to creating a workforce that is reflective of the diverse populations of the communities where we live and work," said Megan Telford, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hydro One. "As a company, we are taking real action to hire and retain more gender diverse teammates, with a focus on trades and other traditionally male-dominated positions. Congratulations to the Women in Engineering Scholarship recipients as they pursue careers in engineering and the electricity industry."

This year's Women in Engineering Scholarship recipients include:

  • Aarushi Sritharakumar, Electrical Engineering, Western University

  • Christine Nguyen, Electrical Engineering, Ryerson University

  • Elsa Lange, Mechanical Engineering, University of Ottawa

  • Falak Shaikh, Electrical Engineering, McMaster University

  • Harman Virk, Electrical Engineering, Ryerson University

  • Isabel Smith, Electrical Engineering, Ontario Tech University

  • Jadyn Powell, Electrical Engineering, Western University

  • Jessica Ayers, Electrical Engineering, Western University

  • Sogand Okhovatian, Mechanical Engineering, University of Toronto

  • Winnie Lin, Mechanical Engineering, University of Waterloo

As part of the company's commitment to supporting women, Hydro One partnered with Ryerson University, Ontario Tech University, University of Waterloo, and Western University to increase enrolment, support, and career opportunities for women pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and math. Through this partnership, Hydro One supports WeMadeIt, which is an initiative to increase interest of young girls in engineering with resources for students, educators, and parents.

Students interested in applying to Hydro One's Women in Engineering Scholarship can visit: hydroone.com/oneawards. Applications are due by October 1, 2022.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

