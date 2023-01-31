Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market will value USD 15.0 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·9 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market By Design (Telescopic Boom, Knuckle Boom, Foldable Boom, and Stiff Boom), By Capacity (50-150 Tm, 501 tons to 15000, Below 50 Tm, and Above 150 Tm), By Application (Oil & Gas Platforms, Workboats, Shipping & Ports, Research & Fishing Vessels, and Government & Military), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the hydraulic marine cranes market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the hydraulic marine cranes market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/hydraulic-marine-cranes-market/499/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the design capacity, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global hydraulic marine cranes market are DMW Marine, Heila Cranes, Allied Marine Crane, EK Marine, Liebherr, PALFINGER, North Pacific Crane Company, HS. MARINE, Huisman Equipment, James Fisher among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide hydraulic marine cranes market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A specialised tool that may be used to lower and elevate cargo in order to transfer it horizontally is a maritime crane. It often comes with bundles, wire or chains, and a lifting cable. It is used to transport and carry big objects. By utilising one or more simple machines, the device transmits load more effectively than a human could by taking use of the machine. In the manufacturing of other products as well as the freight forwarding industry, cranes are regularly employed to assemble large pieces of equipment. Marine cranes are widely used to load and unload cargo in seaports. The growth of international trade and business promotes the shipping of many different commodities. For instance, the Sagar Mala project, the Indian government's flagship initiative, is a master plan for six major ports that is expected to be completed by 2025. In addition, the Sri Lankan government authorised the development of additional ports with Japan and India. In March 2021, the government of Sri Lanka also plans to establish a new port at Colombo Port. The United Arab Emirates' government of Dubai and the Senegalese government announced in December 2020 that they had reached a deal to build a new deep-water port in Ndayane, Senegal. China and Myanmar agreed in January 2020 that a new seaport would be constructed as part of Myanmar's new economic partnership. 2019 will see the construction of a port in Duqm, according to Oman.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/499

Scope of hydraulic marine cranes market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Design, Capacity, Application, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

DMW Marine, Heila Cranes, Allied Marine Crane, EK Marine, Liebherr, PALFINGER, North Pacific Crane Company, HS. MARINE, Huisman Equipment, James Fisher among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The foldable boom segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The design segment includes telescopic boom, knuckle boom,  foldable boom, and stiff boom. The foldable boom segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to its design type as a knuckle boom, telescopic boom, firm boom, and stiff boom, the foldable boom segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The consistent torque momentum, small size, and considerable loading and unloading capacities of foldable boom cranes, among other aspects, have contributed to the market's unprecedent expansion.

The 501 tons to 15000 segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The indication segment includes 50-150 Tm, 501 tons to 15000, below 50 Tm, and above 150 Tm. The 501 tons to 15000 segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This expansion is anticipated to be aided by the rise in oil exploration and production in developing nations like China, India, and the Middle East. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries estimates that the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region, or 9.5 million barrels per day, has developed half of the world's total capacity for oil and natural gas refineries. 20% of the total, or about 3.7 mb/d, can be used for Middle Eastern exploration. Because of this, marine cranes are frequently used in oil exploration to manage loads of different tanks with different capacities.

The  oil & gas platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment includes oil & gas platforms, shipping & ports, workboats, research & fishing vessels, and government & military. The  oil & gas platforms segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the widespread usage of maritime cranes for exploration by oil and gas companies as a result of a rise in world demand. To ensure global sustainable growth, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that all kinds of offshore energy will require roughly USD 4.6 trillion in capital investments by 2040. As a result, there will be a major growth in market opportunities for marine cranes, which are necessary for transporting large loads during oil and gas exploration.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the hydraulic marine cranes  include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Europe region witnessed a major share. Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Spain are among the countries in Europe that produce the most marine cranes on a volume basis. In the European hydraulic marine crane market, there is a sizable demand for hydraulic marine crane products from end customers or shipbuilders in various areas of the world. Europe is anticipated to rule the market for hydraulic marine cranes throughout the forecast period due to its extensive coastline, numerous marine crane producers, and the existence of the busiest port in the world.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's hydraulic marine cranes market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Due to increased subsea construction and oil exploration operations as well as rising demand for renewable energy sources, the market for hydraulic marine cranes in the area is growing.

  • China

China’s hydraulic marine cranes market size was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. In addition to being the location of the bulk of raw material suppliers who also supply some manufacturing facilities throughout the world with parts, China is the epicentre of this pandemic. The worldwide lockout, which has reduced the global production network, has restricted the creation mobility at many of these industrial facilities. Eighty-one percent of manufacturing firms purchase their components from Chinese suppliers. This has had a direct impact on FDI inflows internationally, and as a result, a few economies worldwide have seen considerable declines.

  • India

India's hydraulic marine cranes market size was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the growth of the shipping and transportation industry. The population and urbanization are also rising, which is increasing the amount of seaborne traffic in these locations. This element is probably going to increase interest in the hydraulic marine crane industry on a global scale.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the hydraulic marine cranes market is mainly driven by the rise in shipping and transportation.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/499/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:
Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market By Design (Telescopic Boom, Knuckle Boom, Foldable Boom, and Stiff Boom), By Capacity (50-150 Tm, 501 tons to 15000, Below 50 Tm, and Above 150 Tm), By Application (Oil & Gas Platforms, Workboats, Shipping & Ports, Research & Fishing Vessels, and Government & Military), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030             
https://greyviews.com/reports/hydraulic-marine-cranes-market/499

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size By Product (Concreter & Construction Machinery, Material Handling Machinery, and Earth Machinery), By Application (Industrial, Commercial and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030 
https://greyviews.com/reports/construction-equipment-rental-market/486

Bearing Market Size By Plain Bearing Type (Thrust Plain Bearings, Journal Plain Bearings, Linear Plain Bearings and Others), By Ball Bearing Type (Deep Groove Bearing and Others), By Application (Automotive, Railway & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, Agriculture and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030  
https://greyviews.com/reports/bearing-market/473

Poultry Keeping Machinery Market Size By Type (Climate Control System, Feeding Device, and Hatchery), By Application (Feeding Duck, Feeding Chicken, Feeding Geese, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030        
https://greyviews.com/reports/poultry-keeping-machinery-market/464

Fuel Measuring Devices Market Size By Offering (Software, Hardware and Services), By Application (Automotive, Railway Tank Cars, Industrial Tanks, and Oil & Gas), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030  
https://greyviews.com/reports/fuel-measuring-devices-market/455

Engineering Plastics Market Size By Product Type (Polyamide, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene, Thermoplastics Polyesters, Polycarbonate, Polyacetals, Fluoropolymers, Others), By Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Products, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/engineering-plastics-market/454

Cargo Container X-Ray Inspection Systems Market Size By Operating Mode (Stationary Type and Mobile Type), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Roadways/Border Crossing, Airports, and Seaports), By Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030     
https://greyviews.com/reports/cargo-container-x-ray-inspection-systems-market/444

Carbide Tools Market Size By Operating Mode (Manual and Automatic), By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated), By Type (Router Bits, Circular Saw Blades, Mills, Reamers, Tap & Dies, Cutters, and CNC Inserts), By End-User (Construction, Metal Fabrication, Furniture & Carpentry, Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Heavy Machinery and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030  
https://greyviews.com/reports/carbide-tools-market/443

Slewing Bearings Market Size By Category (Roller and Ball), By Product (Internal Gear Type Slewing Bearings, Non-Gear Type Slewing Bearings, and External Gear Type Slewing Bearings), By Application (Renewable Energy, Metals, Machine Tools, Industrial Machinery, Mining, Robotics, Medical Systems, Construction Machinery, and Aerospace & Defense), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030  
https://greyviews.com/reports/slewing-bearings-market/435

Linear Bearings Market Size By Type (Superball Bearing, Flanged Linear Bearing, Stainless Linear Bearing, Ceramic Linear Bearing and Standard Linear Bearing), By Application (Agriculture, Machinery & Equipment, Automotive, Medical and Others.), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030             
https://greyviews.com/reports/linear-bearings-market/420


Latest Stories

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • MacLennan, Black and Shewfelt calling for change in leadership at Gymnastics Canada

    TORONTO — Three Canadian gymnastics stars have joined the call for the resignation of Ian Moss. In a letter to Gymnastics Canada's board of directors, obtained by the CBC, Rosie MacLennan, Ellie Black and Kyle Shewfelt asked for the resignation of Moss, the organization's embattled CEO, and board chair Jeffrey Thomson, saying they have lost confidence the two "have the ability and trust of the community to see Gymnastics Canada through the current crisis." MacLennan is a two-time Olympic gold me

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.