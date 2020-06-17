Hydration Backpack 3 in 1 Makes Outdoor Activities Safe and Fun

FREEMOVE's 3 in 1 hydration backpack is now preferred by Amazon's outdoor enthusiasts. This lightweight and fully adjustable product comes with a 2-liter water bladder, cooler bag and multiple pockets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / The versatile hydration backpack from FREEMOVE continues to impress Amazon's outdoor enthusiast community. This hydration backpack 3 in 1 combines a top-quality water bladder, a cooler bag with protective sleeves and a detachable pocket for phones and other valuables. The product is fully adjustable, lightweight, and has a capacity of 10 liters. With close to 400 Amazon reviews, it is one of the most recommended products in its category.

Tips for buying the best hydration pack can be found at https://www.outdoorgearlab.com/topics/camping-and-hiking/best-hydration-pack/buying-advice

"Our water pack backpack offers a premium quality 2-liter hydration bladder and cooler bag made from TPU, a material known for its flexibility and durability. The hydration pack itself is made of high-quality, durable and waterproof Ripstop material," said Tamara Dolenc, the senior spokesperson for the brand. "To keep you comfortable while you're hiking, the product comes with an airflow system that prevents sweating. The bag has also many pockets and is easy to carry because of its lightweight construction."

In his Amazon review, a satisfied user mentioned, "This was my first hydration pack, upon receiving it I was very pleased. After using it I was even more pleased. This thing is awesome!!! The cooler bag kept my water nice and cold for almost two hours, after which I drank it all, so I'm sure it would have lasted even longer. I would definitely recommend this to anyone for any outdoor activity. The only thing I didn't like was wearing the stomach strap while mountain biking, but that isn't a problem with the product; it is just a personal preference. On the product side of that con, I was able to tighten the straps with it off of me to the point of being flush with the bag, which was perfect."

"Regardless of how big or small you are, you can easily adjust this water backpack for your comfort," Dolenc added. "And because of its built-in high reflective elements, it remains visible at night to ensure your safety."

To find out more about FREEMOVE's Hydration Pack Backpack, please visit the company's official storefront on Amazon.

