This Hydrating Lip Oil That Doubles as a Tinted Gloss Has 'Changed the Game'

Shade Slick Tout

meritbeauty.com

As someone who has little storage space but a healthy obsession with skincare and beauty, I'm fully behind the trend of makeup doubling as skincare (and vice versa). Think multitasking foundations that work as primer and sunscreen, lengthening mascaras formulated with keratin to strengthen sensitive lashes, and concealers that double as an eye cream to soothe out wrinkles and dark under-eye circles.

In the winter, there's nothing that I need as much in my makeup as a good lip product that makes me look put together, while keeping my lips hydrated. And according to beauty lovers, that's where Merit Beauty's Shade Slick comes into play. A moisturizing lip oil that doubles as tinted gloss, Shade Slick is the perfect blend of skincare and makeup that proves to be a "must-have staple" in beauty closets. "I was surprised with how much I enjoy them, they are so hydrating while the color is so beautiful on the lips," wrote a reviewer. "[It] has to be my favorite lip oil on the market right now."

Shade Slick in Cool Pink

meritbeauty.com

To buy: $24; meritbeauty.com.

Not only do people call Shade Slick "super pigmented," "creamy and light" with a "buttery smooth texture" that's easy to apply, they also rave about how long-lasting and nourishing the lip oil really is. That's thanks to Shade Slick's hydrating ingredients, like rosehip oil that helps with dull-looking skin and improves skin's radiance, jojoba seed oil that's the perfect treatment oil for dry skin, and shea butter that all work together to seal in moisture on your chapped lips and minimize risks of them cracking in dry winter.

"I'm obsessed with the Shade Slick tinted lip oil," said a shopper. "I usually don't like a glossy lip, but the Shade Slick has changed the game for me. It's not sticky, has a really great natural pigment, and feels moisturizing. I usually have dry lips, but it makes my lips look and feel plump and smooth."

Story continues

RELATED: Shoppers Say These $8 Exfoliating Gloves Effortlessly Revive Dry Winter Skin

Even if you don't want to wear lip color on a day when all you need is a lip balm to keep your lips hydrated, Merit offers a clear shade that really makes it your go-to for achieving a glossy, natural look. "This product was the perfect fit for me as I love to have that sheer look with minimal effort," another shopper explained. "This balm hydrated my lips throughout the day, and the packaging made it easy to flaunt."

It's "hands down the best beauty product" one reviewer has tried, and another said that they "never knew how much [they] could love a lip oil." Grab Merit's Shade Slick for $24 below, in some of its most flattering shades.

Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Bel Air

Shade Slick in Warm Clear

Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Taupe

Shade Slick in Taupe

Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Marrakech

Shade Slick in Marrakech

Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Sangria

Shade Slick in Sangria

Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Falcon