This Hydrating Hair Mask Softens and Repairs My Split Ends in Just 5 Minutes

When it comes to haircare, I’m usually cautious about adding new products to my routine because I have highlights and dry, damaged strands. While I’ve done my best to keep my hair feeling healthy with a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner, I haven’t given it the nourishment it desperately needs.

When the haircare brand Madison Reed sent me its color-safe hair mask, I wasn’t entirely certain what to expect, but its collection of highly-rated hair treatments and stylers piqued my interest. The brand has one for blonde hair to help combat brassiness, and one for brown hair to bring out more golden tones, but the deep conditioning mask I received, which is safe to use with all hair types, made big promises to restore strength, shine, and hydration while repairing split ends — and it made good on each. And right now, you can save 20 percent with our exclusive discount code, MER20.

Before the mask, my strands felt brittle and dry, and I was so tired of looking at my split ends (and feeling tempted to separate them). But after just one use, my hair felt like silk and, more importantly, there was a renewed strength to my mane that made me want to use it again. Several weekly masks later, my hair has never felt or looked healthier. I’m relieved that I don’t need to fuss with split ends or deal with breakage while combing or pulling out a hair tie. I’m also impressed that the mask transformed the body to my fine, straight hair, and it no longer looks flat after each treatment. And now that I can run my fingers through my hair with confidence — and enjoy how it feels — I can’t stop touching it.

Plus, I only have to use the mask once a week while I’m showering, so it fits seamlessly into my schedule. All I have to do is work it gently into my wet hair and rinse after five minutes. I can get about four masks out of a bottle, which works out to less than $5 for each treatment.

The Pura Color Therapy Hair Mask is able to revive my hair thanks to a nourishing formula packed with ingredients like deeply hydrating argan oil, smoothing keratin, and soothing ginseng root extract.

I’m not the only person raving about their hydrated, smooth strands. One person with curly hair said that the mask leaves their hair “soft and shiny.” A second called it a “game changer,” and said their “dry ends look better already” after only a few treatments. And a third shopper shared that the mask hydrated their hair “without weighing it down.”

