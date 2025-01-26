Hydrating face masks: 10 of the best

‘Drenching skin with hydration at this time of year is a no-brainer’: Funmi Fetto. Photograph: Ammentorp Photography/Alamy

I have long eschewed the arduous multi-stepped skincare regime that once upon a time promised us our “best skin ever!” This was because very quickly I realised two things: 1) I lacked the commitment to the game, and 2) I discovered that using tons of products all at once is really confusing for the skin – imagine 15 people trying to speak at the same time. Yeah, exactly. Also, using a million and one products – particularly those with active ingredients – won’t necessarily deliver great skin. Instead, it will give you the gift of super-sensitised skin and an annoying catch-22 situation that will have you going around in circles as you constantly battle new skincare issues. I say all this to reiterate that minimising your skincare steps is definitely a good idea. However, certain steps should remain in place – such as face masks, particularly a hydrating mask. Drenching skin with hydration at this time of year is a no-brainer. Especially when they work overnight… Oh the ease! And yet many of us either forget or simply use them in a state of emergency. A great hydrating mask should be used at least once a week. It will plump up skin leaving it looking more healthy, awake and youthful. Your makeup will sit better and your skin won’t retain the same tone as the grey weather.

1. Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask £30, lookfantastic.com

2. Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask £47, spacenk.com

3. Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Hydra-Glow Sheet Mask £20, beautypie.com

4. REN Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask £40, renskincare.co.uk

5. Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask £37, sephora.co.uk

6. Dr Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Hydro Plump Overnight Mask £30, drjart.co.uk

7. Hello Sunday The Recovery One Glow Face Mask £27, hellosundayspf.com

8. Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask £42, boots.com

9. Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Mask £85, tataharperskincare.com

10. Emma Lewisham Supernatural Sleeping Mask £74, emmalewisham.co.uk