Hydra: How German police dismantled Russian darknet site

Joe Tidy - Cyber reporter
·3 min read
German cyber police at a server stack
German police say shutting down the infamous darknet site took months of cyber investigation

"It gave us all goosebumps" says Sebastian Zwiebel, as he describes the moment his team shut down Hydra, the world's largest darknet marketplace.

The website was a bastion of cyber-crime, surviving for more than six years selling drugs and illegal goods.

But, after a tip-off, German police seized the site's servers and confiscated €23m (£16.7m) in Bitcoin.

"We've been working on this for months and when it finally happened it felt big - really big," adds Mr Zwiebel.

Police say 17 million customers and more than 19,000 seller accounts were registered on the marketplace, which now carries a police seizure notice.

Hydra market
Written in Russian, Hydra served multiple countries with same day drugs deliveries

Hydra specialised in same-day 'dead drop' services, where drug dealers (vendors) hide packages in public places before informing customers of the pick-up location.

Shortly after the German action was announced, the US Treasury issued sanctions against Hydra "in a coordinated international effort to disrupt proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings available through the Russia-based site."

In the past six months, many high-profile darknet markets have shut down but Hydra was seemingly impervious to police attempts to stop it.

The website launched in 2015 selling drugs, hacked materials, forged documents and illegal digital services such as Bitcoin-mixing - which cyber-criminals use to launder stolen or extorted digital coins.

The site was written in Russian, with sellers located in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and surrounding countries.

Mr Zwiebel says the operation to close it down began with a tip-off which pointed to the possibility that the website infrastructure might be hosted in Germany.

"We got some hints through monitoring darknet activity from US officials. So we started in July or August last year to dig deeper and to investigate this field," he says.

Hydra seizure notice
Visitors to the darknet site are now greeted with a police seizure notice

It took many months to locate which firm might be hosting Hydra in Germany. Ultimately it was found to be a so-called 'bullet-proof hosting' company.

A bullet-proof hosting company is one that does not audit the websites or content it is hosting, and will happily host criminal websites and avoid police requests for information on customers.

Mr Zwiebel says his investigators then took their evidence to a German judge to get permission to approach the server company and issue a takedown notice.

The company was forced to comply otherwise they too could have been arrested.

Visitors to the site are now greeted with a police poster saying "the platform and the criminal content has been seized".

Although celebrating their success, German authorities say they fear this won't be the end of the Hydra cyber-crime group, unless they can find and arrest them.

"We know they will find another way to do their business. They will probably try to build a new platform, and we will have to keep our eye on it. We don't know the perpetrators, so that's the next step," says Mr Zwiebel.

The news comes during a turbulent time for darknet markets with the most prominent sites closing down in recent months, either voluntarily or as a result of police activity.

Many of the closures have come from criminals choosing to gradually bring their operations to a close, and disappear with their riches.

In January the administrators of UniCC, a darknet site selling stolen credit card details, retired, citing health reasons.

Voluntary closures also brought to an end the White House Market in October 2021, Cannazon in November and Torrez in December.

However, BBC research earlier this year revealed the most common way for darknet sites to close is via so-called 'exit scams' where the administrators voluntarily shut down the sites but steal their customer's funds in the process.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID

    Traditional wooden coffins are running short in Hong Kong as authorities scramble to add mortuary space in the global financial hub's battle on COVID-19, which is swamping funeral parlours. "I have never seen so many bodies piled up together," said funeral director Lok Chung, 37, who has been working round the clock, with about 40 funerals organised in March, up from roughly 15 in an average month. Scenes of bodies stacked in emergency rooms next to patients have shocked many as places in mortuaries have filled up.

  • I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

    The I-65, or Days Inn Killer, is believed to have raped and murdered at least three women in the 1980s

  • Brazil at work: Black and held back

    Brazil has one of the world's largest black populations but black people only hold 6% of managerial posts.

  • Stop delaying sugar reduction report, health organisations tell Government

    Organisations pointed to the ‘very worrying’ recent increase in obesity prevalence among primary school children.

  • Alberta rural municipalities formally declare opposition to provincial police force

    Alberta's rural municipalities have formally declared to the government their opposition to a provincial police force. The Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) recently submitted a report to the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General saying the government has not justified the transition. It says the province has not demonstrated how the transition would improve policing, increase local input or be cost neutral for all municipalities. It comes after a motion last month at the organization's

  • South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

    Growing numbers of South Koreans suffer from sleep deprivation, with many turning to sleeping pills.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan