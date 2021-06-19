Hyderabad's netizen raises funds to buy motorbike for food delivery executive

ANI
·3 min read
Mohammad Aqeel, Hyderabad based food delivery executive. (Photo/ANI)
Mohammad Aqeel, Hyderabad based food delivery executive. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): A food delivery executive from Hyderabad received a motorbike after a customer started online fundraising for him on a social media platform.

All this started when Mohammad Aqeel, a food delivery executive working with Zomato, an online food ordering and delivery app, on Monday (June 14), received an order request from Robin Mukesh who lives in the Koti area of Hyderabad.

Robin Mukesh, an IT employee working in Hyderabad, on Monday ordered tea through the food delivery app.

"I was working from home and at around 10 PM, I ordered tea from a hotel in Lakdi-Ka-Pool here in Hyderabad. As I was tracking my order, I noticed that the delivery executive, named Mohammad Aqeel, who was assigned my order, was in Mehdipatnam soon after I placed the order," Robin told ANI.

Robin further mentioned that within 15 minutes after he placed the order, he received a call from the delivery executive that the order has arrived at the location of his apartments.

"The delivery executive requested me to come downstairs, to receive the order," Robin said.

"As I went downstairs, I saw a young boy who was completely drenched in water due to the rain and to my surprise, he came all the way on a bicycle in just 15 minutes. When asked how was he able to deliver the order so fast, he said that he has been delivering food orders over the bicycle for over a year," he added.

Robin said that he took the permission of the delivery executive to click a picture. While conversing with Aqeel, he found out that the former was pursuing BTech.

"I later uploaded the picture along with the whole story on a Facebook page related to food and travel. As soon as I uploaded the picture on social media, there have been numerous appreciation comments and several have come forward to help Aqeel," he told ANI.

"When I asked Aqeel about what help he needs, he said that it would be really great if he could get a motorbike. So immediately, I have initiated a fundraiser on Tuesday night and surprisingly till the next day morning, the target was reached in less than 12 hours. People have been donating to help Aqeel and out of all, a woman, who stays in the USA has sent around Rs 30,000."

In just about 12 hours, Rs 73,000 were raised through online fundraising to help Aqeel.

He said, "The fundraising was thereafter forcefully stopped as there were funds flowing in from everywhere."

According to Robin, a TVS XL was bought for Aqeel and handed over to him along with all the necessary items required during the COVID-19 pandemic like masks, sanitizers, and a helmet for his bike.

"After buying all this, Rs 5,000 were left which were then used to pay Aqeel's college fees," Robin said.

Robin has been into social activities for the last two years and has been associated with several NGOs across the city. He said that it gave him great pleasure to help Aqeel with just a single post on Facebook. "Social media platforms can be put for a good use to help people who are in need instead of spitting hate," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Aqeel, thanked everyone who helped him in getting the bike and said that the help he has received has made him extremely happy and further mentioned that he would come forward and help people whenever possible. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Germany clicks at Euro 2020 with 4-2 win over Portugal

    Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.

  • Reds' Joey Votto, manager David Bell ejected in wild first inning vs. Padres

    There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.

  • U.S. Open: Brian Harman four-putts from five feet

    Brian Harman suffered a nightmare of a hole at the U.S. Open, putting four times from five feet away.

  • Gio Urshela avoids serious injury after bat splinters hit him in the eye

    Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.

  • Anderson Silva open to boxing Paul brothers following his next fight

    Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.

  • Bills WR Cole Beasley calls NFLPA 'a joke' over new COVID-19 rules restricting unvaccinated players

    Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.

  • George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies after Tommy John surgery complications

    Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.

  • Fleury's late-game blunder gives Canadiens new life in Game 3

    Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.

  • Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme tests positive for COVID-19

    The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.

  • Raptors roundup: Siakam surgery, OG snub, Nate Bjorkgren's return

    While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.

  • 'Full of waffles but devoid of life:' Fantasy football loser punished with 15 hours in Waffle House

    Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.

  • Canada's young swim talent books Tokyo berths at Olympic trials

    TORONTO — Joshua Liendo and Cole Pratt are next-generation swimmers no longer. The 18-year-olds will make their Olympic debuts this summer in Tokyo. The two teens earned their spots on the Canadian team during Saturday's trials in Toronto's Pan Am Sport Centre. "There's a lot of guys coming up and I think we're not NextGen anymore. We're here," Liendo said. "I've seen a lot of guys from other countries who are 18 make the Olympic team and it got me fired up. I want to be there too." Liendo of Ma

  • Hoskins breaks out of slump with 6 RBIs, Phillies top Giants

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday. Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia's 16 hits and had two RBIs. Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were f

  • Guerrero's go-ahead double helps Jays rally past O's 10-7

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory Saturday over the Baltimore Orioles. Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive mu

  • Dalbec's 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Red Sox over Royals 7-1

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday. Dalbec, Boston's No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple, was hit by a Jackson Kowar pitch in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Kowar. Dalbec is 12 for 45 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 12 games, raising h

  • Kylie Masse sets new Canadian record in 100m backstroke at Olympic trials

    Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse set a new Canadian record and earned a first-place finish with a time of 57.70 in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Olympic trials in Toronto on Saturday. Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., finished second (59.60) and was also under the qualifying time. Masse of Lasalle, Ont., has already qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and will be aiming to add to her medal collection after taking home bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. More to come. WATCH | Impact

  • Perez, Reynolds home runs power Pirates past Indians, 6-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River. Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw an

  • Duvall hits 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall is open to participating in the Home Run Derby if Major League Baseball wants him. The way he's knocking them out, he's making a case to be included. Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday. The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning

  • Twins take lead on consecutive wild pitches, top Rangers 3-2

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Rangers 3-2 on Saturday. Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place. Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected on a two-run shot for the Rangers in the third inning, his sixth of the season and first

  • Toronto Arrows lose late to NOLA Gold, eliminated from MLR playoff contention

    MARIETTA, Ga. — A pair of late penalties by Damian Stevens lifted NOLA Gold to an 18-12 win over the Toronto Arrows in Major League rugby play Saturday. The loss mathematically eliminated Toronto (4-9-0) from playoff contention with three matches remaining. The Arrows have lost four in a row and six of the last seven. Tied 12-12, NOLA took advantage of a Toronto penalty for a high tackle to kick into the Arrows end. The New Orleans team won the ensuing lineup and set up a driving maul that produ