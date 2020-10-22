Hyderabad man stuck in Kuwait, kin seeks help from Centre to bring him back

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): The brother of a Hyderabad man, who was doing a job in Kuwait and is now stranded in the Gulf country, has urged the Central government to ensure his brother's safe return to India.

Mirza Mukheemuddin told ANI here on Wednesday that his brother Mirza Mujeebuddin has become jobless now after working in Kuwait since last 23 years. Mirza Mujeebuddin's kafeel (sponsor) has lodged a false case against him.

"My brother's name is Mirza Mujeebuddin, an Indian citizen and has been working in Kuwait for the last 23 years and with the recent employer, he had been working for the last 5 years. He had decided to leave Kuwait in January 2020 and come back to India as he has got into depression and anxiety issues and wanted to settle down in India, hence have asked his employer for his service money and release and for his passport," said Mirza Mukheemuddin.

Mirza Mukheemuddin said that his brother's employer since then has turned his and his family life into a nightmare.

"On January 30, 2020, Mirza Mujeebuddin's kafeel (sponsor) had raised a case of fraud and cheating in "Public Authority of Manpower" but due to coronavirus issue and lockdown the case was pending and on August 5. "Public Authority of Manpower" has called him for a hearing at Shoun Ahmadi and his case was rejected as his employer Mohammed Hadi Turki al Mutairi got strong references," the brother said.

"The employer then accepted to return my brother's passport in Shoun office on a condition that he must leave Kuwait in 15 days. My brother accepted the condition and took the passports and book the tickets to travel on September 13. He had spent a lot of money purchasing 5 tickets from Air INDIA but when he reached the airport on September 13 and did the baggage and proceeded towards the immigration, He had been stopped by the immigration authority stating that there's a travel ban on his passport and he cannot travel as a case of breach of trust has been filed by the employer," the brother added.

Mirza Mukheemuddin further said that now, Mohammed Hadi Turki al Mutairi is demanding a huge amount of money and forcing his brother Mirza Mujeebuddin to sign on unnecessary documents that he cannot even read and understand, to withdraw the case, and to remove the travel ban.

"Employer's partner Mohammed Hamdan has also been threatening to kill my brother. My brother feels unsafe as his employer got references everywhere my brother go. My brother had sold every single livelihood thing as he was prepared to travel. He is in need of help and would like to travel to our country as soon as possible. I kindly request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help my brother and to investigate and look into the issue and help and aid him to come out of the current situation. It has almost been a year that he is jobless and running everywhere to resolve this issue," he added.

Mirza Mujeebuddin, the man who has been stuck in Kuwait in a video said, "I somehow managed to send my family to India. But, I am stuck here. My kafil and employer had filed a case against me. I am trying to remove travel ban but I am not able to do so. I am requesting the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi to help me and bring me back to my country." (ANI)