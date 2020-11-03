Hyderabad man stabbed to death in US, family seeks govt's help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): A 37-year-old man from Hyderabad was allegedly killed in Georgia, the United States on Sunday. His family members have sought help from the state government in order to make arrangements for them to travel to the US.

"I request the government to make arrangements for me and my father to travel to the US on an emergency visa so that we can conduct his final rites there," Mehnaz Fathima, wife of deceased Mohd. A Mohiuddin said.

"My husband was running a grocery business at Georgia for the last 10 years. We are blessed with a baby girl who is 10 months old. On Sunday at around 9 am, I spoke to him and he told me that he will call back in half an hour but I did not get any call from him. Later through my sister-in-law, I came to know that my husband was stabbed to death by some unknown person. Now his body is at a hospital in Georgia. There is no other family member around him," she added. (ANI)