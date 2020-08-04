Hyderabad International Airport Installs UNICEF-funded Mass Fever Screening Scanner Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday said it has received a Unicef-funded Mass Fever Screening System from the Central government which will help enhance the efficacy of the screening process as part of its fight against Covid-19.

The new thermal scanner, which will be used by the airport health officials, is a ceiling-mounted Mass Fever Screening System, a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the company that operates the city airport said. This system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.

The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention, it said. With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red), it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimising handling, it said.

The new thermal scanner imparts more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organisation, along with the existing thermal scanners at the International Arrivals, the release said.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said: "We are thankful to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in having this modern equipment installed at the Hyderabad International Airport. With this facility, it makes the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round-the-clock, a little easier.