Hyderabad defends low total again to beat Bangalore in IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Shakib Al Hasan , 2nd form left, celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli with Yusuf Pathan during VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad, India, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

HYDERABAD, India (AP) -- Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defended a low score for the fourth time in the Indian Premier League and defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five runs on Monday.

After being bowled out for 146, Hyderabad proved yet again it has the best bowling unit in this IPL by restricting Bangalore to 141-6.

Needing 19 off the last two overs, seamers Sidharth Kaul (1-25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-27) didn't concede a boundary by bowling Yorker-length deliveries.

Colin de Grandhomme (33) and Mandeep Singh (21) gave Bangalore a glimmer of hope with their 57-run sixth wicket stand. But with six required off the last ball, Grandhomme was clean-bowled by Kumar.

''Bhuvi and Sid Kaul have done it for a long period of time, did very well last year, doing well this year,'' Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said.

''Hope we can continue to back them at the death. It's just about trying to adapt to the surfaces at a number of venues.''

Hyderabad widened its lead at the top of the table with eight victories in 10 matches.

It earlier defended totals of 118 against defending champions Mumbai Indians, 132 against Kings XI Punjab, and 151 against Rajasthan Royals.

Bangalore, with only three wins so far, has only an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Experienced spinners Shakib Al Hasan (2-36) and Rashid Khan (1-31) earlier strangled Bangalore's run chase when they removed star hitters captain Virat Kohli (39) and AB de Villiers (5) in successive overs.

Kohli, dropped on 33 at first slip by Williamson, tried to pull the left-arm spin of Shakib and got the leading edge. De Villiers misread Rashid's googly and chopped on to his stumps as Bangalore slipped to 80-4 in the 11th over.

Moeen Ali, making his IPL debut, followed in the next over when Kaul had the left-hander caught behind. Kumar returned and choked Bangalore's chase in the end.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Williamson (56) anchored Hyderabad's innings with his fifth half-century of the campaign.

But Hyderabad's middle order faltered yet again once Williamson attempted an ambitious shot at Umesh Yadav and holed out at fine leg in the 16th over and the total on 112.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj (3-25) and Tim Southee (3-30) benefited as Hyderabad lost five wickets in the last two overs, including two run outs in the 20th over.

''We deserve to lose this game. Didn't show enough application,'' Kohli said.

''From the bowling point of view, (Sunrisers) is the strongest.''